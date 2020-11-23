Ciarán Sheehan: 'It was a case of hunt or be hunted and Cork were certainly hunted by Tipperary'

It’s a tricky, unanswerable question but injured Cork star Ciarán Sheehan didn’t duck it. Was the win over Kerry a waste of time after Cork’s shock Munster final defeat by Tipperary?

Speaking with Paul Rouse on the Irish Examiner Championship Podcast, Sheehan said: “From my perspective, it is. When we talked before the Kerry game we said Cork needed to be winning games, and that performing and not winning isn’t good enough.

“I’d imagine there are plenty of Kerry people sitting back in their seats and saying they didn’t push on.

“There’s an element of wasted effort and time put into that Kerry game. But we still reviewed the game and saw areas where we can grow and areas we played really well in against Kerry, in terms of possession and time on the ball, that we didn’t do against Tipp.”

The emotion and effort invested in that win over their old rivals made it difficult for Cork to approach a final as warm favourites.

“It’s a tough position to be in for players and management,” Sheehan said. ”Management can say everything they want and talk about the psychology of the game and going into it with the right mindset. You can say everything to make the players aware that Tipp will come hard and we knew that. Yet we didn’t respond the way we would have wanted to.

“I was speaking to a player on the Cork panel a couple of days after the Kerry game. And he visited his aunt, who’s in his bubble. It was three or four days after the Kerry game and she had the game on the TV. And he had to ask her to turn it off because he was trying to separate himself and move on from this game that took up so much physical and mental preparation. He was trying to get away from it.

“For this generation of players, it is very hard to avoid. It is a challenge. But Dublin can do it very well. If you can separate yourself from it and go out and perform consistently. That’s what everyone is aiming towards. Cork didn’t do it. It’s a massive learning curve for this group of players.”

Sheehan pointed to the relative inexperience of the Cork group — they used eight players under 22 on Sunday. But working for RTÉ on the day at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, he was concerned almost immediately, as Tipperary got off to a flying start.

“We hoped Cork would be the ones to dictate the game. And that didn’t happen. Tipp got off to an unbelievable start, it was a case of hunt or be hunted and Cork were certainly hunted by Tipp.

“Tipp are a very talented team but I do think the talent is in Cork to match that. I’ve seen it in games and training the talent this group has. But it’s about putting it together and getting consistency which isn’t there yet.

“But congratulations to Tipp. It was amazing to be there in terms of the occasion itself. Tipp were by far the better team. They outplayed Cork. And the emotion attached to it, you could just see how much it meant to Tipperary players and the Tipperary people there as well, the media people. It was great to see from a GAA perspective.”