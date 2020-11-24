Analysing the final four All-Ireland senior football contenders

DUBLIN

Dublin's Ciarán Kilkenny in action against David Toner of Meath. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Who’s hot? Dublin in Croke Park. Take them out of there and they’re still going to win but in GAA HQ is where they are happiest and most effective in crushing teams. Laois and Westmeath are both Division 2 teams and one is not 11 points poorer than the other irrespective of Laois’ second game in the space of a week coming against the All-Ireland champions. As for Meath? A Division 1 team dismissed with such ease.

Who’s not? After the club championship and before that a decent league, Paddy Small deservedly earned a starting berth in the forward line. He should start against Cavan Saturday week but had a quiet outing against Laois and despite a strong first half was the first forward off against Meath. Cian O’Sullivan and Michael Darragh Macauley have yet to see game-time.

Form player? Ciarán Kilkenny. He’s a multiple Footballer of the Year candidate but from the word “go” against Westmeath he has looked incredibly sharp and looks the leading man for the top individual award right now.

Bench impact? It wasn’t so strong in Portlaoise earlier this month but upon returning to Croke Park for the clash with Laois it was back to the old routine with forwards chiming in with multiple scores. The loss of Cormac Costello shouldn’t be too keenly felt at least the next day out.

Yet to shine? After making his debut against Westmeath, Tom Lahiff didn’t do much wrong in the first two Leinster games but then he wasn't prominent either. After being removed from the team late on Saturday, he mightn’t start another game now.

Will they see out advent? A sixth consecutive All-Ireland title is rightly odds-on for Dublin. Cavan are in bonus territory and to expect them to be as ferocious again on a bigger stage is a major ask. That won’t stop Dessie Farrell being wary - he has been burnt by developing counties at under-age level - but Dublin look unstoppable.

MAYO

Mayo's Aidan O'Shea celebrates beating Galway at Pearse Stadium. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Who’s hot? Oisín Mullin, who made his SFC debut last year, has been a terrific addition to the defence, impressing in both of the recent games against Roscommon and Galway. Not too far behind him are Paddy Durcan, Aidan O’Shea, and Matthew Ruane.

Who’s not? Ryan O’Donoghue has been taken off relatively early in both of the last two outings and it’s his position that would appear to be most under threat for the semi-final against Tipperary on Sunday week.

Form player? After the game, it would appear to be Ruane who looks like he’s going to be in the middle for a long time to come. There was a time when Mayo had too many midfielders but they seem happier now to utilise O’Shea for long kick-outs while using the dynamism of Loftus alongside Ruane.

Bench impact? Not too shabby at all but the young guns coming in as well as Keith Higgins have found it difficult to make much of an impact. Bear in mind that the likes of Colm Boyle, Seamus O’Shea, and Donal Vaughan weren’t among the substitutes the last day out. Even without injured Jason Doherty, James Horan has done a fine job of cultivating several options after such a disappointing end to last year’s Championship.

Yet to shine? The aforementioned veterans have been kept in cold storage but it wouldn’t be unlike Horan to introduce one or two to the replacements now especially as this is the first period since the resumption that he’s been able to stage training games.

Will they see out advent? Given they still have players who are not known to get nosebleeds at this altitude, you would think so. However, their team has as many youngbloods as Cork did on Sunday and Tipperary won’t quake in their presence. They remain a work in progress but to come through that hectic five-week period with four wins from five wasn’t a bad return irrespective of relegation. Their three-week build-up will be a benefit.

TIPPERARY

Tipperary's Conor Sweeney celebrates beating Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Who's hot? Tipp had any number of heroes at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday but without Conor Sweeney they wouldn't have even reached the Munster final. His point from a free next to the sideline to force extra-time against Limerick was perhaps the score of the Championship so far. He's hit 2-26 in total since the restart and looks nailed on for his first All-Star.

Who's not? Kevin O'Halloran is a terrific attacker who may have an impact yet in the Championship for Tipp. A key man in their 2016 run to the All-Ireland semi-finals - remember his 1-5 against Derry? - he came on against Clare and Limerick but didn't feature at the weekend.

Form player? Colin O'Riordan, a professional AFL player with the Sydney Swans, summed up the GAA's amateur values by begging his employers to release him for Tipperary duty and then emptying himself on Sunday to ensure they overcame Cork. His remarkable story drew congratulations all the way from Australia.

Bench impact? Philip Austin owes nothing to Tipperary at this stage but the veteran provided an important point after coming on against Cork. Liam Boland has provided a consistent punch as an impact sub since the restart, coming on in all five games and scoring in four of them.

Yet to shine? Colman Kennedy has started all three of Tipp's Championship games though he has been taken off each time and is yet to score. The man who sniped the match-winning goal against Dublin in the 2011 All-Ireland minor final at Croke Park could yet be presented with a similar opportunity.

Will they see out advent? Logic suggests not and most see Mayo now as the last credible threat to Dublin. But they're far from the finished article and Tipp are a side with form players, momentum, confidence, and, of course, silverware. They also have the memory of the 2016 semi-final loss to inspire them.

CAVAN

Cavan's Killian Brady and Thomas Galligan celebrate beating Donegal. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Who's hot? Thomas Galligan's ears must be burning right now because his is the name on everyone's lips in Cavan. The lion-hearted midfielder gave close to a 10/10 performance against Donegal and helped haul them back from the brink when repositioned to attack against Down, scoring 0-3 that day.

Who's not? Spare a thought for the stalwart Cavan players who missed their big breakthrough, for various reasons. There's Cian Mackey for a start who retired last January and is now playing his club football with, bizarrely, Mullinalaghta, where Mickey Graham made his name in management. Dara McVeety, Conor Moynagh, and Killian Clarke, with 20 years' service between them, all stepped away too.

Form player? Goalkeeper Raymond Galligan, Thomas' cousin, is having a terrific campaign. It was his point from a long-range free that decided an extra-time epic with Monaghan, getting the team's Ulster odyssey underway. He pulled off several important stops against Donegal, denying Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Peadar Mogan, and Jamie Brennan.

Bench impact? Conor Madden's 1-2 from the bench on Ulster final day will go down in history. He also struck 0-3 as a sub against Down.

Yet to shine? It's nit-picking because Chris Conroy has been an important player for Cavan, the first man on against Down, and a starter last Sunday. He didn't score either day though and was taken off against Donegal. A talented free-taker too, he has loads more to offer.

Will they see out advent? In a word, no. It hasn't been a Championship for solid predictions but Cavan beating Dublin at Croke Park on Saturday week simply seems fanciful. Dublin have cruised through Leinster with 54 points to spare and seem to be impervious to all the chaos and upsets happening around them.