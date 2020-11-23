Ronan McCarthy: Cork football has got to be more ambitious

Cork have got to become more ambitious than being a county which is satisfied with one Munster title every five or six years, manager Ronan McCarthy has said.

Yesterday was Cork’s fourth Munster final defeat in-a-row and seventh in eight years. This latest final disappointment means the gap to the county's most recent provincial success will now extend to nine years in 2021, with McCarthy commenting afterward that it's not acceptable for Cork to have won only six Munster championships over the past 24 years.

“Today is a setback. It would have given you a trophy. On the other side, and let’s be realistic here, Cork have won six Munster titles in 24 years.

“The big opportunity lost from my point of view and the development of the team is to get to Croke Park, to play top four teams. I want that team up there as often as we can get them up there and we've certainly missed an opportunity today to do that which would have helped the development of the team.

But there is a bigger question there in relation to Cork football and are we happy to be winning one Munster championship every four or five years. Whether we won today or not, that question is actually still there. We have got to be better than one every five or six years with a last-minute goal, which is great and gives memories to people and all that, but surely we are more ambitious than that.”

Reflecting on his team’s perplexingly flat showing, McCarthy accepted Cork never got to the pitch of the game.

The home side only once led proceedings and trailed their opponents from the 28th minute onward. The closest Cork came of their opponents thereafter was two points.

“We never got to the pitch of the game. Tipp obviously came out of the traps very quickly but even when we went ahead briefly at 0-5 to 0-4 and the times when we had a lot of possession, our decision-making was poor, we rushed our offence, which we didn't do against Kerry.

“Whether we weren't quite at the pitch of it or they didn't let us, we never got a real stranglehold in the game, and fair play to Tipp for that.

We are not long enough down the road yet to beat teams playing poorly. Maybe a Dublin or Donegal or a team like that might have come out of there with a draw or victory, but even at 0-14 to 0-12 down, there was still seven or eight minutes left, you'd have felt we could have still nicked something out of the game, but never looked like it. We had to play today to win that game and we didn't play well enough.”

Although not offering it as an excuse, McCarthy expressed the view that Cork’s lacklustre state was connected to having thrown so much into the Kerry game and the difficulty of then getting themselves back up to that level for this fixture, which they failed - and failed badly - to do.

“To be fair to this group of players, they came in and they got back down to it very quickly [after the Kerry win]. What I would say is, you invest so much physically and mentally into making a breakthrough like we did. It is hard to raise yourself again.

“I think people have to acknowledge that it is difficult to raise yourself. You have invested so much in the game against Kerry, mentally, physically, and every other way. So it wasn't that they didn't try to do it, they have worked well over the last couple of weeks, but it is hard."

The forced withdrawal of Luke Connolly at half-time due to injury was very definitely a setback given the corner-forward had kicked 0-4 of Cork’s 0-7 first-half tally, but McCarthy said the squad is of sufficient depth to cope with such a loss. What more concerned him is that Cork’s first-half problems continued apace upon the change of ends.

“Maybe Luke was doing better than most, but the pattern of the game didn't change in that we were still under pressure offensively.”