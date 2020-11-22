David Power: After underage success, Tipperary needed to win a senior title

David Power has said his players always believed they could beat Cork and pointed to this “inner belief” as a key factor in the county’s first Munster football title since 1935.

“There was an inner belief. That was the big thing over the last two weeks, we always believed we could beat Cork and I didn't have to say that, the players knew it because they were after beating Cork at minor and U21, and back in 2016 they beat Cork [at senior] as well. There was always that core belief there.

“This group, over the past 15 years, we have got to minor finals, U21 finals. I am going back to Brian Fox and Philip Austin's time, so I always believed this was going to be our day because there has been a lot of work. There have been a lot of articles about underage, but today Tipperary needed to win a senior title. That is what we got.”

"Huge day, 85 years waiting... I'm ready to cry to be honest with you"



An emotional Tipp boss David Power speaks to @LawlorDamian after his side's Munster SFC final win #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/uNo6QZWEDX — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) November 22, 2020

Power is confident this victory will have significant knock-on effects for football in the Premier County.

“It’s great for Tipp football, in general, going forward. It’s huge. I think it’s absolutely huge.

I thought last night was absolutely fantastic in Croke Park and to be winning on this occasion, this game was on TV today, we played with a style, we played really, really good, and I think young people back in Tipperary, yes, hurling will be always number one in Tipp but now people will want to play football for Tipperary. That is unbelievable PR for Tipp football going forward.”

The manager was delighted in how the group struck the perfect balance between honouring the Tipperary team of 1920 but now allowing themselves to be swallowed by emotion.

“For us to be wearing that green and white jersey was an honour, an absolute honour, and that’s all, we kind of left it at that. At the end of the day, we had to play that match because if we really, really got caught in the emotion, you might get caught, so for us, just wearing that green and white jersey was enough for us.”