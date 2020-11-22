David Power: After underage success, Tipperary needed to win a senior title

David Power: After underage success, Tipperary needed to win a senior title

Tipperary manager David Power with his dad Michael at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Sun, 22 Nov, 2020 - 17:31
Eoghan Cormican

David Power has said his players always believed they could beat Cork and pointed to this “inner belief” as a key factor in the county’s first Munster football title since 1935.

“There was an inner belief. That was the big thing over the last two weeks, we always believed we could beat Cork and I didn't have to say that, the players knew it because they were after beating Cork at minor and U21, and back in 2016 they beat Cork [at senior] as well. There was always that core belief there.

“This group, over the past 15 years, we have got to minor finals, U21 finals. I am going back to Brian Fox and Philip Austin's time, so I always believed this was going to be our day because there has been a lot of work. There have been a lot of articles about underage, but today Tipperary needed to win a senior title. That is what we got.” 

Power is confident this victory will have significant knock-on effects for football in the Premier County.

“It’s great for Tipp football, in general, going forward. It’s huge. I think it’s absolutely huge. 

I thought last night was absolutely fantastic in Croke Park and to be winning on this occasion, this game was on TV today, we played with a style, we played really, really good, and I think young people back in Tipperary, yes, hurling will be always number one in Tipp but now people will want to play football for Tipperary. That is unbelievable PR for Tipp football going forward.” 

The manager was delighted in how the group struck the perfect balance between honouring the Tipperary team of 1920 but now allowing themselves to be swallowed by emotion.

“For us to be wearing that green and white jersey was an honour, an absolute honour, and that’s all, we kind of left it at that. At the end of the day, we had to play that match because if we really, really got caught in the emotion, you might get caught, so for us, just wearing that green and white jersey was enough for us.”

More in this section

Colin O’Riordan and Steven O'Brien celebrate after the game 22/11/2020 Colin O'Riordan: 'It just fills me with pride. I get emotional thinking about it'
Cork v Tipperary - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final Emotional Tipperary boss David Power: 'I'm ready to cry'
Cork v Tipperary - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final Heroic Tipperary shock Cork for first Munster SFC title in 85 years
Ronan McCarthy dejected after the game 22/11/2020

Ronan McCarthy won't rush into decision on his future as Cork manager

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices