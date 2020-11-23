Wicklow and Fermanagh advance to All-Ireland Junior final

Wicklow manager Mark Murnaghan praised his side’s finishing as they set up a TG4 All-Ireland JFC final with Fermanagh.

Clodagh Fox struck a hat-trick for Wicklow, while her fellow full-forwards Meadhbh Deeney and Marie Kealy added another 3-8 in a 7-11 to 3-10 victory over Antrim.

“We scored 7-11 in an All-Ireland semi-final so you’d want to be happy,” said Murnaghan.

“We have been working on goals in training and in fairness the girls brought that into the game. The three girls inside will cause damage if they get the right. Without the work-rate we have, the ball wouldn’t be going in. It was a good team performance.”

Those three goals before the interval put Wicklow 4-4 to 0-5 ahead, and although Antrim threatened a comeback with goals from Aoife Taggart, Cathy Carey, and Bronagh Devlin, Wicklow — who had Aoife Gorman sin-binned in the final quarter — made sure of the win with Fox completing her hat-trick.

Standing in their way in the final is Fermanagh, who will aim to go one step better than last year and pick up the win on All-Ireland final day after their 4-10 to 4-3 triumph against Limerick.

Once again Eimear Smyth was central to victory, and her two goals in the first half got Fermanagh off to a dream start. Joanne Doonan and Roisin O’Reilly also hit the net in a devastating first quarter, but they still had to fight off a stiff Limerick comeback.

Amy Ryan hit two goals for the Shannonsiders, while Aine Cunningham and Andrea O’Sullivan also hit the net, but an excellent goalkeeping display from Shauna Murphy kept Limerick at arm’s length. Smyth finished with 2-6 of her side’s tally and Garrity praised her dedication to the county colours.

“She’s never let us down. She’s got the best mindset, she’s positive, she’s hard working, she’s like a sponge. That is why she is, for me, one of the top attackers in the Ladies game. We’re blessed to have her,” said Garrity.