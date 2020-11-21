Liam Cahill appeals for increased squads to be allowed access on matchdays

Waterford hurling boss Liam Cahill backed his Limerick counterpart John Kiely after tonight’s impressive win over Clare.

Kiely has expressed his unhappiness with having to leave squad members out of the travelling party for games and Cahill echoed those views last night in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“Having ten players at home again today and I know John Kiely touched on it last weekend after the Munster final. It really is difficult and I know we’re in tough times. The GAA has got so much right, they absolutely have and they have to be commended on what they’ve done to date.

“At the moment it just seems ludicrous to have ten players that are inside with me, pushing them guys on the field every night, and they can’t come down to see their team-mates playing.

“I look in front of me today at the media and in fairness to ye, that’s ye’re job and all ye all have fridges to fill. But the bottom line with me is there’s lots of yellow bibs outside around there and nobody to steward. So it just doesn’t make sense.

“I’d appeal to the GAA to really look at that for Croke Park. We’ll be going to an 80,000 capacity stadium, if we can’t allow 20 people, ten from each side to socially distance up there, it beggars belief.

“So anyway that’s just my rant out of the way but I feel I owe it to the players that are at home and their families and the work they are putting in.”

Clare manager Brian Lohan revealed that star Tony Kelly had injured his ankle before the game: "We were beaten by the better team. “Waterford did very well on the day.

“Unfortunately, we gifted them two goals at the start and then gifted them another one. So, to concede three goals like that in 35 minutes of hurling, it was always going to be a tough struggle. It’s tough to get that back.

“Tony (Kelly) went over on his ankle in the warm-up, he damaged ligaments.

“I thought we did well to get back in the game. We were happy enough the way we went in at half-time. In the second-half we did okay but maybe didn’t get the return we expected to get.

“Aaron Cunningham came on, he had a great shot and unfortunately Stephen O’Keeffe produced a brilliant save. And then they came straight down the field and got a point that really put them in charge.”