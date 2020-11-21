Enda McGinley confirmed as Antrim boss

Tyrone legend Enda McGinley was this afternoon ratified as Antrim senior football manager

And it was confirmed that former teammate Stephen O'Neill will be his backroom team along with Stephen Quinn and Sean Kelly. O’Neill, a three-time All Star and the 2005 Footballer of the Year, was forwards coach under ex-Tyrone boss Mickey Harte for two seasons but quit after the 2019 season.

McGinley managed Derry club Swatragh this year and is a brother-in-law of Antrim footballers Tomas and Michael McCann.

He take the role following the departure of Lenny Harbinson earlier this month.

“There has been an approach (from Antrim) made but with all jobs of that stature there is a big lifestyle commitment,” McGinley said earlier this week. “There is a big assessment of whether you are definitely the right man and if you can pull together the right team to make the most of that opportunity. There has been a discussion and I’m sure there’s been discussions with other people.”

Antrim finished third in Division Four three seasons in a row with a whopping 25-point defeat away to Wicklow last month costing them promotion. They then lost by four points to Cavan in the Ulster championship first round.

“There is an ongoing thought process that Antrim is a bit of a sleeping giant, that there’s maybe more potential there,” added McGinley. “There are good quality footballers in Antrim."