Galway star Roisin Leonard ruled out of Cork semi-final

Galway sharpshooter Roisin Leonard has no hope of making their TG4 All-Ireland semi-final against Cork on December 6 in Limerick IT.

She had been rehabbing an ankle injury suffered in June but now has to have it scoped in early December.

The Corofin ace was in brilliant form earlier this year, racking up 7-11 (5-6 from play) in five games before the Lidl National League ended prematurely.

Galway will also be without defender Fabienne Cooney unless they successfully appeal the red card she picked up against Monaghan last time out.