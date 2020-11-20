Galway star Roisin Leonard ruled out of Cork semi-final

The Corofin ace was in brilliant form earlier this year, racking up 7-11 (5-6 from play) in five games
Galway star Roisin Leonard ruled out of Cork semi-final

Galway's Roisin Leonard

Fri, 20 Nov, 2020 - 15:22
Cliona Foley

Galway sharpshooter Roisin Leonard has no hope of making their TG4 All-Ireland semi-final against Cork on December 6 in Limerick IT.

She had been rehabbing an ankle injury suffered in June but now has to have it scoped in early December.

The Corofin ace was in brilliant form earlier this year, racking up 7-11 (5-6 from play) in five games before the Lidl National League ended prematurely.

Galway will also be without defender Fabienne Cooney unless they successfully appeal the red card she picked up against Monaghan last time out.

More in this section

Shane Boland celebrates with the trophy 4/6/2016 Shane Boland looking to inspire Mayo to first step of All-Ireland double
Wexford v Clare - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Qualifier Round 2 Tony Kelly heroics highlight Clare’s lack of scoring options
Mike Quirke 8/11/2020 Mike Quirke: Dublin are the four-minute mile - football needs a Roger Bannister
Antrim v Kerry - Allianz Hurling League Division 2A Final

Fionan Mackessy’s red card rescinded ahead of Kerry hurlers' clash with Carlow

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices