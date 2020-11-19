Trevor Giles: Meath must follow Cork template to have crack at Dublin

It's six years now since Meath have beaten a Division 1 ranked team in League or Championship fare, a losing streak Trevor Giles could never have anticipated in his heyday.

Back when the 1996 and 1999 Footballer of the Year was at his peak, the Royals were a dominant force but it's a while now since they've intimidated the very top teams.

Beating Dublin in Saturday's Leinster final would mark progress on two fronts; securing that first win over a Division 1 team since beating Kildare in the 2014 Leinster championship and, more importantly, catapulting them into the category of elite teams again.

It's a big ask to take down a team chasing a provincial 10-in-a-row and Giles acknowledged that most Meath fans are pragmatic enough to hope rather than expect.

Still, there's plenty to be positive about for Meath, who have scored 12 goals in their Championship wins over Wicklow and Kildare, conceding none, blooded six Championship debutants, including the excellent Jordan Morris, and enjoyed returns of 2-2 each day from their subs.

"If you're trying to beat a Division 1 team then Dublin is the hardest Division 1 team to beat," said Giles. "Maybe if you had a Galway or a Mayo it would be a little bit more realistic to win some of those games.

"They haven't got over the line in those games in the last few years but I'm not so sure that people in Meath are really demanding that they beat Dublin this year, or expecting them to do it or going to be up in arms if they don't.

"I think it's the manner of the performance, along the lines of Cork against Kerry, and Dublin are better than Kerry, but that type of throwing yourself into 50-50 balls, the way that Cork did, they worked really, really hard and hung in there and got the break at the end then.

It's the type of performance Meath put in that's important and if a number of things go their way and if they're there in the shakeup then I'd give Meath a chance.

So what kind of things do Meath need to go their way to pull off a shock? A red card for a Dublin player would certainly help.

"I nearly don't like coming out saying this but to beat Dublin I think your best chance is if Dublin lose a man, a bit like the All-Ireland final last year where Jonny Cooper got sent off and you have an extra man," said Giles. "If something like that happens, if Dublin lose their discipline, or an individual player loses his discipline and they're down to 14, I think they've a real good chance then if something like that happened."

Brave

Being brave and casting off any old fears about playing Dublin is important too, according to Giles.

"Watching Meath the last year or two, they're good when the likes of Donal Keogan carries the ball up the field, Seamus Lavin coming on a one-two, Conor McGill linking up with Bryan Menton. I just hope they're brave enough to try that against Dublin.

"I hope they don't just get the ball and pass it off and say to themselves, 'Well I better not leave Ciaran Kilkenny unmarked in case things break down'.

"You have to be brave and trust your skills that you can carry the ball down the field against anybody and work it into a position where you can get a score or get fouled or do something positive, and just not play with that bit of fear that, 'Oh my God, if this breaks down then Dublin will bang in two goals'.

"That's what I'd hope, that that kind of bravery is there in our approach, from the defenders and midfielders, that they'll join attacks. Last year, four points against Dublin in the Leinster final was a poor return.

I think being brave is the way to go for it on Saturday night.

The form of attacker Morris gives Meath fans hope. An U20 earlier this year, he hit 3-4 on his Championship debut against Wicklow and added 1-1 against Kildare last weekend.

Along with Shane Walsh, who made his Championship debut in 2019, Giles is excited about the duo.

"I think both Shane and Jordan are going to be really, really good inter-county forwards for Meath for the next number of years. Your first Leinster final against Dublin, certainly it didn't go well for me, and I wouldn't be harsh on the two lads if things don't go well for them on Saturday night."

Pushed for a prediction, Giles said: "I'm probably taking a steady, steady approach on it but this Saturday night I want a really, really good competitive performance where we can see we've closed the gap somewhat but then a really good Division 2 next year that we get promoted back up to Division 1."

