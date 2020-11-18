Cork GAA convention pushed back to accommodate Páirc Uí Chaoimh accounts

The Cork convention was initially scheduled for Monday, December 7, but will now take place on Thursday, December 17
Cork GAA convention pushed back to accommodate Páirc Uí Chaoimh accounts

Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Wed, 18 Nov, 2020 - 13:01
Eoghan Cormican

The date of the 2020 Cork convention has been pushed back to ensure the 2020 Páirc Uí Chaoimh accounts are fully audited and ready for circulation at the end of year Cork GAA meeting.

The Cork convention was initially scheduled for Monday, December 7, but will now take place on Thursday, December 17.

“Due to the advanced state of the stadium accounts for 2020, it has been decided to present them at County Convention, along with the County Board accounts for 2020,” a Cork County Board statement read.

On the evening of convention, which will take place online, club delegates will also be furnished with the 2019 Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium accounts.

The company accounts of Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Stáid Cois Laoi show that the stadium, up to October 31, 2018, recorded losses of €467k.

At the 2019 Cork GAA convention, the top table said it hoped to be in a position early in 2020 to furnish delegates with the 2019 stadium accounts. It was made clear at convention those accounts would detail further losses.

Cork GAA chairperson Tracey Kennedy said at last year’s convention that Páirc Uí Chaoimh will not be profitable “any time soon”.

Read More

Cork GAA to retain 2020 club championship structure

More in this section

Limerick v Tipperary - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final Munster football final and All-Ireland hurling quarter-final referees confirmed by Croke Park 
Funding revamp draws mixed reaction from Cork clubs Funding revamp draws mixed reaction from Cork clubs
The Carmore team warm-up 26/1/2020 Camogie chiefs thanks Ladies Football counterparts for fixture change
Michael O'Halloran and Cathal McCormack lift the trophy 4/10/2020

Cork GAA to retain 2020 club championship structure

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices