Cork GAA convention pushed back to accommodate Páirc Uí Chaoimh accounts

The date of the 2020 Cork convention has been pushed back to ensure the 2020 Páirc Uí Chaoimh accounts are fully audited and ready for circulation at the end of year Cork GAA meeting.

The Cork convention was initially scheduled for Monday, December 7, but will now take place on Thursday, December 17.

“Due to the advanced state of the stadium accounts for 2020, it has been decided to present them at County Convention, along with the County Board accounts for 2020,” a Cork County Board statement read.

On the evening of convention, which will take place online, club delegates will also be furnished with the 2019 Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium accounts.

The company accounts of Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Stáid Cois Laoi show that the stadium, up to October 31, 2018, recorded losses of €467k.

At the 2019 Cork GAA convention, the top table said it hoped to be in a position early in 2020 to furnish delegates with the 2019 stadium accounts. It was made clear at convention those accounts would detail further losses.

Cork GAA chairperson Tracey Kennedy said at last year’s convention that Páirc Uí Chaoimh will not be profitable “any time soon”.