Cork GAA to retain 2020 club championship structure

Cork County Board has decided to stick with the Covid-enforced structural tweak whereby only two club teams progress from each county championship group to the knockout stages of their respective competition.

When the Cork County Board unveiled their new county championship structure ahead of the 2020 season, which included each grade becoming a three-groups-of-four, 12-team championship, it was intended three teams would emerge from each group to the knockout stages.

The significantly reduced window for club activity this year, however, saw the board reduce to two the number of teams coming out of each group and this is a tweak the executive has decided to keep faith with going forward.

As happened this summer, this will result in six teams qualifying for the knockout stages in the majority of competitions, with the two top group winners advancing directly to the semi-finals. The remaining group winner and three second-placed teams will play in two quarter-finals.

In the Premier Senior hurling and football championship, only the top-ranked group winner will advance to the semis. The remaining two group winners, the three second-placed teams, and the winner of the divisions/colleges section will meet in three quarter-finals.

In the 16-team Intermediate A Football Championship, two teams will qualify from each of the four groups as was the case this year. The IAFC will become a 12-team competition in 2022. To facilitate this, five teams will be relegated at the end of the 2021 season, with the 2021 county junior champions joining this grade the following year.

The 12-team Lower Intermediate Hurling Championship will be abolished at the end of next year. The winners of the LIHC will be promoted to the IAHC, with the remaining 11 teams dropping to junior. The promotion of the 2021 junior hurling champions to the IAHC means two teams will be relegated from the IAHC to junior at the end of next year.

Relegating five teams from the IAFC and doing away with the LIHC is to achieve the county board’s stated aim of having 48 teams participating across four grades (premier senior, senior A, premier intermediate and intermediate A), in both codes, from the start of 2022.

Seeding for the 2021 championships are based on final positions after the group stages in 2020.

A Cork County Board statement said that because “uncertainty currently prevails with regard to the 2021 GAA calendar, no decision has been made by the CCC at this point with regard to the schedule of dates for the coming year”.

The statement continued: “The format included here would require a club season with a minimum of 12 twelve weeks, however a period of 14 weeks or more would be more appropriate. Championship draws will take place when there is more certainty regarding the national calendar and a championship programme will follow immediately after.”

Cork PSHC seedings:

Top seeds: Glen Rovers, Blackrock, Sarsfields; Second seeds: Douglas, Erin’s Own, Na Piarsaigh; Third seeds: Newtownshandrum, Midleton, St Finbarr’s; Fourth seeds: Carrigtwohill, Bishopstown, Charleville.

Cork PSFC seedings:

Top seeds: Castlehaven, Nemo Rangers, St Finbarr’s; Second seeds: Newcestown, Ballincollig, Valley Rovers; Third seeds: Carbery Rangers, Douglas, Clonakilty; Fourth seeds: Carrigaline, Ilen Rovers, Mallow/Éire Óg.