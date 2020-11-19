Opportunity knocks as Kerry prepare for visit of Carlow

It isn’t so much moving weekend in the Joe McDonagh Cup as it is the deciding weekend of action.

The Kerry hurlers welcome Carlow to Austin Stack Park this Saturday afternoon (1.30pm), with the prize on offer for the winners of this round-robin clash a place in the Joe McDonagh final on Sunday, December 13.

The race for final involvement has been whittled down to three horses, with Antrim currently in pole position having amassed five points from three games. Kerry have four points (two wins) from three games, Carlow lying a point behind the Kingdom having played a game less.

Antrim do not play their final round-robin fixture until next weekend, but both final places will be locked down come close of business on Saturday should Carlow defeat Kerry and leapfrog the Kingdom into second place on the table.

A win for Kerry in this their final round-robin game would take them to six points, out of reach of Carlow and into the final. Defeat for Carlow on Saturday would not mean the end of the road for Colm Bonnar’s side, but they would need to score a sizable win over Westmeath in their last game and hope Antrim slip up against Meath.

That would leave both teams on five points and having drawn their October 31 meeting, score difference would decide who joins Kerry in the final. Antrim are currently +26, Carlow +1.

Kerry tasted their first defeat of the championship last weekend when losing on the road to Antrim by seven points. The Kingdom lost defender Fionan MacKessy to a straight red card late in the game, a decision they are believed to be appealing. Were Kerry to win the Joe McDonagh Cup outright, they would play in the Leinster SHC next year.

Kerry manager Fintan O’Connor said in advance of the Antrim game: "If we are good enough to get to the final, we have to win one of [our last] two games. If we are not good enough, we won't win one of the two games and it'll end up being Carlow and Antrim in the final. It is in our hands.”