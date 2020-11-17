Limerick kings of the 'water quarters'

Donegal and Dublin lead the way in football
Limerick kings of the 'water quarters'

The Limerick team during their water break in the Munster SHC clash with Clare. Picture: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Tue, 17 Nov, 2020 - 19:25
John Fogarty

Limerick’s hurlers and the footballers of Donegal and Dublin have proven to be the kings of the “water quarters” in the Championship thus far.

Water quarters, the periods after the breaks in the middle of each half for players to take on liquids, have been dominated by those three teams.

In all but the final quarter against Tipperary when they started as they finished nine points ahead, John Kiely’s Limerick side have been better on the scoreline in the first and third quarters in their three fixtures.

In their two outings, Dublin have won three of those quarters thus far as have Donegal, while their Ulster final opponents Cavan have been the most impressive football team in the final quarter, winning all three by an average of over four points.

Other than Limerick, only Tipperary have yet to lose the fourth quarter in the Liam MacCarthy Cup and but for Seamus Flanagan’s late goal would have won both periods against Limerick and Cork.

Perhaps worryingly for Clare, they have been outscored in all three of their final quarters to Limerick, Laois and Wexford although they faced a gale in the second half of their most recent game in Portlaoise last Saturday.

At least Clare have won both second quarters whereas their All-Ireland quarter-final opponents this weekend Waterford have been strongest against Cork and Limerick in the first and third quarters, losing the second and fourth on both occasions.

Galway have made use of the first-half interlude to power on to win the period before half-time against both Wexford and Kilkenny. Whereas Tipperary have been poorer in the second quarters in the clashes with Limerick and Cork.

Tipperary’s footballers have also been slacker in the 20 or so minutes after the first-half water break, losing both sections of the game to Clare and Limerick.

Despite a slow start against Kildare, none of the remaining seven football teams have finished out a game more empathic than Meath, outscoring Wicklow and the Lilywhites by a combined 23 points in that period.

More in this section

The Carmore team warm-up 26/1/2020 Camogie chiefs thanks Ladies Football counterparts for fixture change
Fergal Logan after the game 8/4/2015 Feargal Logan the frontrunner as Tyrone begin process of selecting new manager
Galway v Mayo - Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 6 Mayo footballer Mark Moran apologises for 'inappropriate' jokes
Limerick v Tipperary - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final

Munster football final and All-Ireland hurling quarter-final referees confirmed by Croke Park 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices