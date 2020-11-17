Limerick kings of the 'water quarters'

Limerick’s hurlers and the footballers of Donegal and Dublin have proven to be the kings of the “water quarters” in the Championship thus far.

Water quarters, the periods after the breaks in the middle of each half for players to take on liquids, have been dominated by those three teams.

In all but the final quarter against Tipperary when they started as they finished nine points ahead, John Kiely’s Limerick side have been better on the scoreline in the first and third quarters in their three fixtures.

In their two outings, Dublin have won three of those quarters thus far as have Donegal, while their Ulster final opponents Cavan have been the most impressive football team in the final quarter, winning all three by an average of over four points.

Other than Limerick, only Tipperary have yet to lose the fourth quarter in the Liam MacCarthy Cup and but for Seamus Flanagan’s late goal would have won both periods against Limerick and Cork.

Perhaps worryingly for Clare, they have been outscored in all three of their final quarters to Limerick, Laois and Wexford although they faced a gale in the second half of their most recent game in Portlaoise last Saturday.

At least Clare have won both second quarters whereas their All-Ireland quarter-final opponents this weekend Waterford have been strongest against Cork and Limerick in the first and third quarters, losing the second and fourth on both occasions.

Galway have made use of the first-half interlude to power on to win the period before half-time against both Wexford and Kilkenny. Whereas Tipperary have been poorer in the second quarters in the clashes with Limerick and Cork.

Tipperary’s footballers have also been slacker in the 20 or so minutes after the first-half water break, losing both sections of the game to Clare and Limerick.

Despite a slow start against Kildare, none of the remaining seven football teams have finished out a game more empathic than Meath, outscoring Wicklow and the Lilywhites by a combined 23 points in that period.