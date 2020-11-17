'You’ll see VAR in the next four or five years,' predicts former GAA referee chief McEnaney

The former chairman of the national referees’ committee, Pat McEnaney has predicted that video officials will become a feature of intercounty GAA matches “in the next four or five years”.

McEnaney, who refereed four All-Ireland football finals, has also suggested that hurling needs an equivalent measure to football's black card to address cynical play.

Speaking on the Inside The White Line podcast, McEnaney argued that discussion on VAR was tempered by the emphasis on negativity over its positive impact.

“People looked at VAR and thought it would cure the ailments in the game (in soccer) but it has created more negative publicity than it has helped the game,” said McEnaney. “Sometimes you have to take a step back and take a helicopter view of the whole thing and look at the amount of decisions that VAR have got correct.

“I haven’t done the analysis but how many decisions have they got right in the Premiership? I can tell you this, a lot more than the mistakes.

“I think you’ll see it in the GAA over the next five or six years for the big decisions in the game. You take Hawk-Eye at the moment. Consider the amount of clarity it brings and how it helps officials.

“Some of the instances that you might need clarity on, I think you’ll see VAR in the next four or five years.”

McEnaney agreed that the success rate in terms of application of the black card could improve but insisted that its introduction has improved football

He admits that hurling most now consider a similar measure to address the cynical fouling that has become increasingly common in the game.

“I have great experience of this going back over the years. You talk to players that played at that time, the amount of body-checking that went on in the GAA was incredible, and the amount of injustice players felt because of it was quite large. That’s the major turnaround of the black card.

“People are questioning whether we need to do something in hurling because there’s a lot of cynical fouling going on in hurling and it’s ugly looking. It doesn’t reflect well on our game. I believe the black card has definitely tidied up football.

“The success rate from a referees’ perspective is probably only at around 85 per cent. Some people might say I’m being a bit generous on that. But there are some tight calls, like the David Moran one (in the Munster semi-final against Cork).

“The minute it happened I was thinking, ‘That might be black.’ My son was saying, ‘That’s not black.’ But David Moran handed the decision to the referee. It was a lazy tackle and it didn’t surprise me.

“When I was an official, was it a black? Maybe not, maybe it would have been a yellow and I’d have gotten away with it. But it wasn’t the wrong call I wouldn’t say. You couldn’t argue with it. They’re the ones maybe people feel there’s a little bit of inconsistency, but overall, the black card has eradicated body checking and that was good for Gaelic football.”

The Monaghan native also revealed that he was constantly working with hurling referees to improve their positioning and workrate, and that he doesn’t believe there are as many good hurling officials as football ones.

He had some sympathy for the view of former hurling referee Brian Gavin’s view, expressed in his Irish Examiner column, that referees’ bosses were now more concerned about fitness than the actual standard of officiating.

"I would have a bit of a gripe with hurling referees. I don’t believe they work hard enough. I don’t believe they cover the ground. If you look at some of the numbers the football referees pump out – 10, 11k in a game. You don’t get that same level from hurling referees.

“Now hurling referees would have an argument that it’s a much faster game, but even some of the positional sense, some of the positions they would take – I wouldn’t say I was hard on them when I was chairman, but I used to always work at them to try and get themselves into better positions.”

Gavin himself expressed the opinion that football refereeing was in a healthier position than hurling.

“That’s always been the case unfortunately. You always have five or six referees capable of refereeing an All-Ireland final in football. That’s still the case today. You don’t have that massive selection of referees to referee a hurling final. You’re always struggling – you get guys who are performing well but you’re down to two or three guys that can referee an All-Ireland hurling final."