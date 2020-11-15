John Kiely 'offended' as 10 Limerick players watch Munster final from home

An “offended” John Kiely has called on authorities to allow more squad players to attend games.

The victorious Limerick manager was angry that for the third game in a row, 10 players were not permitted into the stadium due to the 26-player matchday panel limit. Instead, they trained Sunday morning and watched the game at home.

Kiely, who has been told the decision was made by the Government, has made representations to ease the restrictions.

Even today is tinged a little bit because of the fact that we haven’t got all our group with us. We’ve 10 players at home, which in my view is completely and utterly unacceptable, given that I’ve 20 reporters standing in front of me and I’ve 10 of my panel at home.

“I’m quite offended by that situation we’ve been put in. I would appeal to the authorities at Government level, at national level, to end this nonsense and allow the panels across all the county teams to be together. Because that unity that’s involved with 36 players is crucial.

“Our players should not be at home when we’ve 200-plus people in a stadium watching the match. Our players should be here, with their colleagues. As far as I’m concerned, that cup won’t be presented until Tuesday night and we get to training with our full panel of players.”

That 200 figure includes the players, management, and officials but Kiely’s point is a strong one and is likely to be echoed by his fellow managers.

He continued: “I don't believe there is an inherent risk to 10 of those players coming with the rest of the group, in their own car like the rest of the group, sitting in the stand, watching the match and being a part of our group after we're finished. I don't agree with it, I've a strong objection to it. I have made representations, I have been heard but the situation still stands.”