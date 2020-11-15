Proud Liam Cahill hopes Waterford can improve for quarter-final

Waterford manager Liam Cahill was philosophical about his side’s defeat in the Munster final, but he was also hopeful of an improvement in his side’s next outing.

”We’re disappointed, we came here with real belief we could win the match. That’s the belief I have in this group of players, and in fairness to them, they gave everything they have on the field.

“We probably didn’t hurl as well as I expected us to - maybe we weren’t allowed to - but I just thought there was a bit more in us. Hopefully we can recover now and bring out that little bit more in six days’ time.

“I just thought we got muscled out of a lot of ruck ball and didn’t attack the breaking ball the way we’re capable of. It’s formidable opposition, you have to be winning your fair share in those areas.

“You have to take your chances too, and we didn't create a really obvious goal chance today with the exception of that last pass to Austin (Gleeson) going through - if he’d gotten on the end of that it might have been different.

“But we needed a goal, and maybe more than one, to win the match today. That didn't happen.”

It was 0-18 apiece heading into the final quarter - he must have been pleased at that point?

“Yes, but that’s the danger of this Limerick team, they're so composed, so physically strong, they believe in the process they’re playing in, and you need to be really on top to have any chance of beating them.

“From today there are a lot of positives. We went hip-to-hip with one of the best teams around, most of the country believe they’re the favourites for the All-Ireland.

Once you’re doing that you’re at the top table, but the big challenge for us now is to refocus and recover to give ourselves a chance of getting to the last four of the championship.

“It’s all hands on deck now to refocus, to energise the bodies so that whoever we get in the morning in the draw we can go again in six days’ time.”

Cahill described the six-day turnaround for the All-Ireland quarter-final as “a big ask”.

“It’s been a big ask for every team going this route. It’ll take some work but we’ll get our heads around it. It’s the same for everybody - we look forward to it and we’re hoping to stay in this Championship as long as we can.

“We’ll get down to work on it this evening, assess everything tomorrow and get back on the field Tuesday. We’ll be ready for whoever comes out of the hat.”

Cahill was concerned about the injury to Shane Fives (“It’s a quad muscle, so it’s always a worry there. It didn't look good on first glance”) but he acknowledged the strength of the Limerick bench.

“That’s the quality they have and the experience and the power they have. They’re at a very advanced stage of strength and conditioning with all their panel, even the younger players, a very aggressive S&C level.

“A lot of my younger players mightn’t be at that level yet, it’ll take some time to get there. They set the standard and it’s up to others to reach them.

“I’m really proud of these (Waterford) players, they gave us everything and I love working with them.

“They’re the most honest bunch any manager could ask for, and they’ll gain experience from that match. The finishing team had a few lads who are in their first or second year of inter-county hurling, so they’ll learn from that. We just have to move on now.”