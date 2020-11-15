Kildare not prepared for step up in class, admits Jack O'Connor

Jack O'Connor put Kildare's difficulties against Meath down to the fact that his team has spent the year playing against second- and third-tier opposition.

Kildare led Meath by 0-10 to 0-4 at half-time in their Leinster semi-final tie but couldn't sustain that effort and were outscored by 5-5 to 0-5 in the second half, ending their year.

Three-time All-Ireland winning Kerry manager O'Connor was left to reflect on the disparity between the opposition that Meath, who operated in Division 1, and Kildare have been facing throughout the year.

"My immediate reaction is that we need to be playing at this level, this was another step up for us and I thought we handled it well for the first 35 minutes," said O'Connor. "We exerted an awful lot of energy on stopping their runners and breaking them down on their kick-out but the bottom line is we couldn't sustain that for the second half and that was the story of the game.

"They pressurised us and we coughed up a bit of ball, it isn't that Meath did anything spectacular, they just pressurised us and forced us into mistakes.

"I knew the game was going to be very tough in the second half because Meath being Meath were never going to sit down. I said that to the lads at half-time that this was going to be ferociously tough, 'If you thought the first half was tough, this will be twice as tough'.

"Whilst Meath didn't have a great campaign in Division 1, they are playing at a level that is a bit above where we were playing and I just thought that told at times in the second half."

It remains to be seen if Meath can push on to the next level that they aspire to - the very top. They were hammered by Dublin in last year's Leinster final and haven't beaten a team from Division 1 in either the League or Championship since 2014. By amending that one simple statistic next Saturday evening in the Leinster final they could cause the upset of the Championship and ignite their own All-Ireland ambitions.

A dozen goals in two games, albeit against Division 4 and Division 2 opposition, suggests they should at least be competitive.

"We had been creating goal chances throughout the League but we weren't taking them," said Meath manager Andy McEntee of their recent lethal streak. "From a head space point of view, Kildare had dominated the game for the first half, they had outplayed us in pretty much every area of the field and all of a sudden we hit two goals and the game was as good as level. That itself can be harsh (for the opposition), a little bit like what Kilkenny did to Galway in the hurling I suppose."

McEntee smiled wryly when asked why he didn't make any changes at half-time with Meath in apparent flux.

"Where would you have started? That's the thing, there were a lot of guys who weren't doing themselves justice out there. It would have been hard to pick one or two out of that. The truth of the matter is we always have great faith in our lads, they haven't let us down from a spirit point of view and from the guts side of things all year, or for a number of years now, so you have to back them. Thankfully the vast majority of them turned the game around for themselves and for the team."