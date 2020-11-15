Business as usual as Dublin secure Leinster final date with Meath

Leinster SFC: Dublin 2-23 Laois 0-7





The only question when Croke Park opened for business this afternoon was whether Meath or Kildare would join Dublin in next week's Leinster final. That the Dubs would be there was not on the agenda and Laois never proposed that it be introduced to the floor.

A routine affair, then, but Dessie Farrell will be happy to get a second championship game under his belt as Dublin boss and the evolving nature of the side was evident in the personnel dotted through four of their six lines on the pitch.

Laois, so slow to start so many games this year, did launch into the game at speed and could have had a goal inside the first minute only to see Evan O'Carroll's shot crack back off the upright after cutting in along the sideline.

Mike Quirke's side were left to rue other missed opportunities in that opening quarter. All told they probably left 1-3 behind them like some profligate gambler dropping the odd note as he walks away from the table with bundles in his arms.

The underdogs could ill afford it though. Goalkeeper Niall Corbet kept them in the quarter-final last week when he made two superb stops against Longford after-half-time and he repeated that trick by denying Brian Fenton and Niall Scully within the first ten minutes here.

Laois goalkeeper Niall Corbett brings out the ball in front of an empty Hill 16. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

The saviour there, Corbet was guilty of over carrying the ball on two occasions as he continued the modern Laois tradition of the roving custodian and he was caught both times. Even worse was that so many of his outfield colleagues were doing the same.

Their attacking threat dried up after the water break which they took at just three points to two in arrears. Dublin, sloppy enough to start, began to find a way through what was a hard-working rearguard and the scores began to rack up.

One of the many attempted overlaps found Sean Bugler who finished low past Corbet 25 minutes in and, with Laois failing to score in that second quarter, the gap was eight points at the interval.

This was the point when so many supporters from those counties in the first game would normally stream for the exit but an already empty Croke Park braced for more of the same. The only novelty came when the benches began to activate.

The superb Ciaran Kilkenny claimed the second goal soon after the restart and it took Laois almost an hour to manage two scores in succession with Brian Byrne and Ross Munnelly, the latter featuring in his 18th season, the ones to manage it.

Corbet made yet more saves in the period, from Con O'Callaghan and John Small, but it was finger in the dyke stuff and Cormac Costello did most to press the superiority home with seven points off the bench.

Next up, Meath.

Scorers for Dublin: C Costello (0-7, 3 frees, 1 mark, 1 '45'); C Kilkenny (1-4); B Fenton (0-4); N Scully (0-3); D Rock (0-2, 1 free, 1 '45'); R McDaid, P Small, C O'Callaghan (all 0-1).

Scorers for Laois: G Walsh (0-2, 1 free); P Kingston (0-2); E O'Carroll, B Byrne (both 0-1); R Munnelly (0-1 free).

Dublin: S Cluxton; J Cooper, M Fitzsimons, E Murchan; J McCarthy, J Small, R McDaid; B Fenton, T Lahiff; N Scully, C Kilkenny, S Bugler; P Small, C O'Callaghan, D Rock.

Subs: P Mannion for P Small (HT); D Byrne for Lahiff and C Costello for Rock (both 46); B Howard for Bugler (52); P McMahon for Murchan (64).

Laois: N Corbet; T Collins, M Timmons, R Pigott; E Buggie, P O'Sullivan, E Buggie; K Lillis, J O'Loughlin; G Dillon, D O'Reilly, B Byrne; E O'Carroll, P Kingston, G Walsh.

Subs: M Barry for O'Loughlin, M Keogh for Dillon and R Munnelly for Walsh (all 45); A Farrell for Buggie (48); D Whelan for Byrne (57).

Referee: C Branagan (Down).