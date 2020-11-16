Ephie Fitzgerald delighted to see Cork return to All-Ireland semi-final

Cork had a comfortable passage to the TG4 All-Ireland ladies football semi-final as a hat-trick of goals from Áine Terry O’Sullivan and two more from Saoirse Noonan helped Ephie Fitzgerald’s side to a 7-9 to 2-6 victory over Cavan.

The Ulster side threatened early on and led following Lauren McVeety’s penalty, but Cork soon took charge.

Within two minutes of conceding a goal, they had the ball in the net at the other end.

When Doireann O'Sullivan was fouled, Noonan slotted home a Cork penalty with style to make it 1-2 to 1-0.

From there, they were comfortable but manager Ephie Fitzgerald knows they need an improvement ahead of a semi-final meeting with Galway, who held on to defeat Monaghan.

“Galway are going to be a tough side to beat so we know what we are up against, but we have three weeks now to get ready for that one,” said Fitzgerald.

“We started well and the early goals settled us, but then we got a bit sloppy for a few minutes. But we settled again and once we did always felt we were in control. We are delighted to be into the semi-final.”

Lynsey Noone’s late goal made sure of Galway's spot in the last four, much to the relief of their manager Tim Rabbitt.

The clash between Cork and Galway will now take place on Sunday, December 6, after the LGFA re-fixed the game to accommodate Cork’s dual players.

Galway’s progression looked in doubt in the closing stages after Ellen McCarron twice goaled for Monaghan, but Galway, who had Fabienne Cooney sent-off before half time, held on for the win, much to the delight of Rabbitt.

“My overall emotion is just pure pride in how hard they battled, because the game could have went away from us at different times,” said Rabbitt.

“It was just a rollercoaster of a game and we are very proud of the girls’ performance today.

"Look, Monaghan are a really good team and there is no getting away from that.

On the other side of the draw, Armagh manager Ronan Murphy admitted Dublin will pose an altogether different challenge for his team after they swept past Mayo to claim their spot in the knock-out stages.

A powerful defensive performance was complemented by Armagh’s rampant forward line, with Aimee Mackin’s 2-7 key to their win over the Connacht side.

Armagh and Dublin will clash in the All-Ireland semi-final in two weekends’ time – a repeat pairing of Armagh’s last visit to the last four in 2015 – and Murphy knows his side will need to improve against Mick Bohan’s champions.

“Dublin will be a different kettle of fish but we are looking forward to it. We haven’t even thought past Mayo today but certainly tomorrow we’ll get a look at Dublin,” said Murphy.

In the only dead rubber of the weekend in the Senior Championship, Maxi Curran’s Donegal ran out convincing winners against Waterford. Donegal made early inroads thanks to goals from Karen Guthrie and Geraldine McLaughlin and Curran’s side ended their season with a stylish win.

“Nobody knows what’s around the corner. We put a lot into this campaign and we had high hopes but it didn’t work out for us,” said Curran.

“It’s the end of the campaign and that’s what it is for us and we’ll treat it like that.”

In Sunday’s TG4 Intermediate Championship, all the excitement centered around Group 4, where Clare emerged as pool winners thanks to their 7-18 to 0-2 win over Sligo, while Kildare slipped up against Laois.

Meath will be Clare’s opponents in the semi-final, and after the Royals had made sure of their qualification last week, Down edged past Leitrim on a 3-12 to 1-10 scoreline in the only Group 3 game of the weekend.

Neighbours Roscommon and Westmeath will meet in the second Intermediate semi-final.