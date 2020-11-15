Five star Meath reach Leinster final with clinical second half display

Leinster SFC: Meath 5-9 Kildare 0-15

Trailing by six points at half-time and on the edge of exiting the Leinster championship, we wondered if the end of the Andy McEntee reign in Meath might be close at hand.

Now in its fourth year, this was a pivotal game for the McEntee project with a win badly needed following a string of near misses stretching all the way back through the Allianz League and last year's Super 8s campaign.

We can only presume that McEntee stressed at half-time the importance of, if not winning, then at least going down fighting because when Meath restarted they were a different team.

By full-time they had forced a 15-point swing on the scoreboard following goals from Mathew Costello, Jordan Morris, Cillian O'Sullivan, Joey Wallace and Jason Scully, ensuring a Leinster final date with Dublin or Laois back at Croke Park next weekend.

It amounted to a remarkable turnaround as Meath outscored Kildare by 5-5 to 0-5 in the second-half, taking their goals tally to 12 for the Championship so far after hitting Wicklow for 7-14 last weekend.

Whisper it quietly but with that sort of firepower have Meath half a chance next weekend?

It was some difference initially from a week ago in Aughrim for Meath who had their win over Wicklow virtually wrapped up at that stage. This time around they trailed by 0-10 to 0-4 and looked in real trouble in a number of areas, particularly their own kick-outs.

Kildare carefully cut off the short kick-out options for Marcus Brennan who was forced to go long to a midfield that was in bother.

Jordan Morris of Meath scores his side's second goal. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Kildare enjoyed the lion's share of possession and aside from their 10 first-half points also registered eight wides, underlining the amount of opportunities they were setting up.

They cut loose in the 10 minutes before half-time in particular and struck six unanswered points in this period to put clear daylight between the teams.

O'Sullivan was dangerous in attack for Meath and scored a point in the first-half before drawing a fine save from Mark Donnellan.

But it summed up Meath's woes that the resulting 45-metre kick from Donnellan's save wasn't converted.

Morris blasted 3-4 on his Championship debut against Wicklow but was held scoreless from play here until his goal early in the second-half.

Shane Walsh did impress in patches for the 2010 provincial winners, opening the scoring for them and helping to create O'Sullivan's point.

But that was about it from a Meath attacking perspective in the opening half and Kildare went into the interval in firm control.

Hyland's ability to burst into space and take possession on his left or right side caused his marker Seamus Lavin trouble.

Hyland won two frees off Lavin fouls that were converted and the former underage star escaped Lavin in another straight head to head before the interval, dummying right and darting onto his left to kick another sumptuous score.

Unfortunately for Kildare, it went downhill from there at a rate of knots as a resurgent Meath hit the goal trail.

Costello and Morris, just like last weekend, netted again and suddenly Meath were only a point behind just minutes into the second-half.

Kildare's momentum was shot and O'Sullivan added Meath's third goal in the 45th minute with subs Joey Wallace and Jason Scully adding two more late on.

In all, Meath got 2-2 from their bench with four of their five subs scoring as Kildare disintegrated. A bad day for the Lilies ended with a straight red card for Shea Ryan for a high challenge to the head of O'Sullivan.

Meath scorers: J Morris (1-1, 1 free), M Costello (1-1), C O'Sullivan (1-1), J Wallace (1-0), J Scully (1-0), T O'Reilly (0-2), S Walsh (0-1), C Hickey (0-1), S McEntee (0-1), J Conlon (0-1).

Kildare scorers: J Hyland (0-5, 3 frees, 1 mark), D Kirwan (0-2), D Flynn (0-1), B McCormack (0-1), M Byrne (0-1), P Brophy (0-2), K Flynn (0-1), F Conway (0-1), D Hyland (0-1).

Meath: M Brennan; S Lavin, C McGill, D Toner; D Keogan, R Ryan, M Costello; B Menton, R Jones; C O'Sullivan, B McMahon, S McEntee; J Morris, S Walsh, T O'Reilly.

Subs: C Hickey for Ryan, J Wallace for O'Reilly, J Scully for McMahon (all 55); J Conlon for Walsh (68); E Harkin for O'Sullivan (76).

Kildare: M Donnellan; E Doyle, M O'Grady, M Dempsey; D Hyland, C Kavanagh, K Flynn; S Ryan, K Feely; M Byrne, B McCormack, P Brophy; F Conway, D Kirwan, J Hyland.

Subs: D Flynn for McCormack (48); P Cribbin for Byrne (51); A Masterson for Kavanagh (57); L Power for Conway (58); N Flynn for Kirwan (60).

Referee: C Lane (Cork).