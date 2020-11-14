Redemption for Richie Hogan as Kilkenny stun Galway with late comeback 

Kilkenny 2-20 Galway 0-24

On the brink of retirement after last year's All-Ireland final red card, Richie Hogan redeemed himself in dramatic fashion as Croke Park was once again Kilkenny's field of dreams.

Brian Cody's men looked destined for defeat when they trailed by five points with 59 minutes played but fought back in stunning style to claim a 72nd Leinster SHC title.

Hogan's introduction was the difference as the Danesfort man sniped 1-2 and also set up a point for Liam Blanchfield in a whirlwind finale.

TJ Reid netted for Kilkenny too as the Cats displayed their never-say-die attitude to steal a win that seemed most unlikely after they coughed up a 16-point lead to Dublin in the semi-final.

This was a far better display and a 70-minute performance from a rejigged Kilkenny side that showed four changes from that win over Dublin.

Reid finished with 1-13 though Hogan was the undisputed game-breaker and the veteran attacker could have had a second goal but shot narrowly over late on as Kilkenny turned the screw in memorable fashion.

Aside from lifting silverware, Kilkenny's reward is an All-Ireland semi-final tie in a fortnight.

It was desperately tough on Galway for whom talisman Joe Canning struck 0-14. They will return to duty next weekend in an All-Ireland quarter-final tie.

Shane O'Neill's men, operating with captain and number eight Padraic Mannion as an extra defender, set up with a two-man full-forward line of Conor Whelan and Brian Concannon.

Canning initially dropped out of the forwards to fill the gap at midfield alongside Johnny Coen though the Portumna man moved into the attack by the quarter-hour.

Galway's forwards continued to rotate with Niall Burke finishing the half next to Concannan with Whelan dropping out onto the 45.

It was a carefully choreographed gameplan from Galway though they found themselves on the wrong end of a series of calls from referee Fergal Horgan that led to Kilkenny scores.

In fact, while Kilkenny were just a point behind after 26 minutes, 0-8 to 0-9, only one of their points had come from open play with TJ Reid slotting the rest from frees.

Eoin Cody was influential in this regard for the Cats, winning a number of frees for his Ballyhale clubmate to convert.

At the other end, there was a big moment in the 24th minute when Niall Burke caught a huge ball out of the sky only for full-back Huw Lawlor to grab onto his hurl, denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Horgan awarded a free but not a booking and all Galway got for Burke's gargantuan effort was a point from the free.

Canning slotted that and took his tally to 0-7 for the half when he split the posts from way out on the left wing beneath the Cusack Stand with a sumptuous point from play.

That left Galway with a narrow 0-13 to 0-12 half-time lead though with the sides level on four occasions, and never more than two between them, it looked set to go to the wire.

They were level twice more at 0-13 and 0-14 apiece in the third quarter before Canning nudged Galway two clear again.

Canning's 48th-minute point which left the westerners 0-16 to 0-14 up was a pearler from a sideline cut on the more difficult Hogan Stand side.

Moments earlier he'd been denied a Galway goal by a block on the line from Tommy Walsh.

Jason Flynn came on for Galway and tried for a goal too but his probing run in off the left and shot was blocked for a 65 that Canning converted, leaving Galway 0-18 to 0-14 ahead.

Flynn added another from way out on the right wing and roared in delight, five unanswered Galway points that left them 0-20 to 0-15 clear They looked primed for victory but Kilkenny somehow turned them over, goals from Hogan and Reid in a blitzkrieg period in the 57th minute putting them back into the lead.

Kilkenny ultimately finished strongest with four points in a row from Hogan, Conor Browne, Mossie Keoghan, and Hogan again to seal a famous win.

Kilkenny scorers: TJ Reid (1-10, 9 frees), R Hogan (1-2), M Keoghan (0-2), C Browne (0-2), L Blanchfield (0-1), J Donnelly (0-1), P Walsh (0-1), E Cody (0-1).

Galway scorers: J Canning (0-14, 9 frees, 1 s/l, 1 65), J Coen (0-2), David Burke (0-2), C Whelan (0-2), C Mannion (0-1), J Cooney (0-1), B Concannon (0-1), J Flynn (0-1).

Kilkenny: E Murphy; T Walsh, C Buckley, C Delaney; P Walsh, H Lawlor, C Browne; C Fogarty, R Leahy; J Donnelly, TJ Reid, M Keoghan; W Walsh, C Fennelly, E Cody.

Subs: J Holden for Buckley (43-47, blood); R Hogan for W Walsh (45); L Blanchfield for Fennelly (51); R Reid for Fogarty (56); N Brassil for Cody (60); A Murphy for Leahy (62).

Galway: E Murphy; S Loftus, Daithi Burke, S Cooney; P Mannion; G McInerney, J Cooney, F Burke; J Coen, J Canning; C Cooney, C Mannion, N Burke; C Whelan, B Concannon.

Subs: A Harte for Loftus (h/t); J Flynn for N Burke (40); David Burke for C Cooney (59); Adrian Tuohey for Coen (69), S Linnane for S Cooney (70).

Ref: F Horgan (Tipperary).