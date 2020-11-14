Karen Kennedy’s goal sends Tipperary into All-Ireland semi-final against Galway

Tipperary 1-12 Waterford 0-10

Tipperary booked their spot in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship semi-final for the third year in succession.

Leading by just two points after a wind-assisted opening half, one wondered if they had enough done. But an assured second-half display to keep Waterford at bay yielded the desired result.

The draw for the semi-finals took place after the final whistle, with Tipperary to face champions Galway and Cork up against Kilkenny. Both games will take place on Saturday, November 28 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Tipperary had the strong wind to their backs for the first 30 minutes, and while they had much of the play, it wasn’t displayed on the scoreboard. Waterford goalkeeper Brianna O’Regan and Claire White denying Tipperary what looked like a certain goal.

In fact, the entire Waterford rearguard was effective in that opening half and manager Fergal O’Brien would have been happy to be only two points in arrears turning to play with the strong wind.

But Bill Mullaney’s Tipperary were superb in those second 30 minutes plus. They kept with Waterford turning in a courageous performance and it was Karen Kennedy’s goal immediately after the second water break that proved to be the main difference.

Tipperary were four points to one ahead after 12 minutes, sharpshooter and joint-captain Cáit Devane nailing three while the opening score came courtesy of Niamh Treacy.

With Waterford growing into the contest, Beth Carton and Abby Flynn narrowed the gap at the first water break.

The Premier County roared back, Devane twice from placed balls and Miriam Campion stretched the advantage, 0-7 to 0-3.

Waterford outscored Tipperary three points to one in the run up the break. Sarah Lacey, skipper Niamh Rockett, and Flynn weighed in with three important flags to leave the half-time score 0-8 to 0-6 in favour of Tipperary.

Tipperary were quick out of the blocks after the restart, Devane and Nicole Walsh pointing. Kennedy’s green flag was an important score and it made it a six-point match.

Waterford kept up the fight mainly through the accuracy of Carton. But they couldn’t close the gap.

Tipperary goalkeeper Aine Slattery pulled off a tremendous save from Carton at the death.

Tipperary will have suspended dual player Aisling Moloney back in contention for the penultimate round.

Of the four teams remaining in the championship, Tipperary have the longest wait for All-Ireland honours – their most recent in 2004.

Scorers for Tipperary: C Devane (0-7, 0-5 frees), K Kennedy (1-0), N Walsh (0-2), N Treacy, M Campion and G O’Brien (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: B Carton (0-5, 0-2 frees, 0-1 45), A Flynn, N Rockett (0-2 each), S Lacey (0-1).

TIPPERARY: A Slattery; C Quirke, M Ryan, E Loughman; M Eviston, K Kennedy, A McGrath (jc); N Treacy, S Quirke; N Walsh, R Howard, C McIntyre; G O’Brien, C Devane (jc), M Campion.

Subs: E Fryday for S Quirke (half-time), J Kelly for G O’Brien (40), C Hennessy for E Fryday (53), J A Burke for M Ryan (65).

WATERFORD: B O’Regan; S Harney, I Heffernan, C Whyte; L Bray, C Carroll, K Lynch; O Hickey, S Curran; N Rockett (capt), S Lacey, C McGrath A Flynn, B Carton, A Fitzgerald.

Subs: A Landers for A Fitzgerald (44), A Corcoran for S Lacey (50), K Corbett Barry for O Hickey (55), S Fitzgerald for S Curran (55).

Referee: John Dermody (Westmeath).