“That’s how I leave things, I am privileged to have been given the opportunities I have been given and I did my best every year I was there.” 
Mickey Harte confirms end of Tyrone tenure

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte speaks to his players following the Ulster SFC loss to Donegal at Páirc MacCumhaill in Ballybofey. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Fri, 13 Nov, 2020 - 21:30
Declan Bogue

Mickey Harte has ended his involved with Tyrone football after 18 years managing the senior team, during which time he brought the Red Hand county three All-Ireland titles and six Ulster Championships.

Harte was seeking one final year, but his request was refused on the grounds that clubs would have to vote on the ruling.

However, the Errigal Ciarán clubman holds no ill-will against the process or the people that made it, stating, “I respect the outcome of these meetings and that’s it’s time to reflect on what happened and leave the present to unfold itself”.

“I always say that I feel privileged ever to have been a manager of any Tyrone team. To get through the minors, the under-21s and seniors for so long is an absolute privilege and I would never look at it in any other way.

“That’s how I leave things, I am privileged to have been given the opportunities I have been given and I did my best every year I was there.” 

