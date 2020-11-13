In pictures: Mickey Harte's reign as Tyrone football manager

Mickey Harte has announced he is stepping away from inter-county management after 18 seasons in charge of his native Tyrone.
Harte has been involved with county teams in the Red Hand county since taking over as minor boss in 1991. After eight seasons over that squad he graduated to the U21 set up, winning back-to-back All-Ireland titles in 2000 and 2001.
He took over the senior team in 2003 winning the National League and that coveted All-Ireland title in his first season in charge.
Two more Sam Magure triumphs followed.
Here, we look at some of the moments that defined Harte's legacy in Tyrone football through the years.