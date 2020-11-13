In pictures: Mickey Harte's reign as Tyrone football manager

Harte has been involved with county teams in the Red Hand county since taking over as minor boss in 1991
In pictures: Mickey Harte's reign as Tyrone football manager

Mickey Harte, left as Tyrone U21 manager in 2001 and, right, in his last campaign as senior boss this year. Pictures: Sportsfile

Fri, 13 Nov, 2020 - 21:30

Mickey Harte has announced he is stepping away from inter-county management after 18 seasons in charge of his native Tyrone. 

Harte has been involved with county teams in the Red Hand county since taking over as minor boss in 1991. After eight seasons over that squad he graduated to the U21 set up, winning back-to-back All-Ireland titles in 2000 and 2001.

He took over the senior team in 2003 winning the National League and that coveted All-Ireland title in his first season in charge.

Two more Sam Magure triumphs followed.

Here, we look at some of the moments that defined Harte's legacy in Tyrone football through the years.

STEPPING STONE: September 9, 2001: Mickey Harte as U21 manager of Tyrone. Picture: David Maher / Sportsfile
FIRST SENIOR TROPHY: May 4, 2003: Tyrone manager Mickey Harte checks his watch before the final whistle of the Allianz League Division 1 final win over Laois. Picture: Brendan Moran / Sportsfile
BREAKTHROUGH: September 28, 2003: Harte with the Sam Maguire cup after victory over Armagh. Picture: Brendan Moran / Sportsfile
ALL-STAR: January 22, 2005: Then-Taoiseach Bertie Ahern greetsMickey Harte before the All-Star game in Hong Kong. Picture:Ray McManus / Sportsfile
PLAY IT AGAIN, SAM: September 21, 2008: Harte lifts the Sam Maguire Cup after victory over Kerry. Picture: David Maher / Sportsfile
FALL-OUT: April 11, 2010; Tyrone manager Mickey Harte is interviewed by RTÉ Radio's GAA correspondent Brian Carthy after a National League game. When Carthy was snubbed for a promotion, Harte and other managers sent a four-page letter to the then RTÉ director-general Noel Curran informing him that they were boycotting the broadcaster over the perceived downgrading of Carthy's role. Picture: Ray McManus / Sportsfile
FAMILY MAN: July 16, 2017: Harte with grandson Michael Harte junior after the Ulster final win over Down - the last time Tyrone won a provincial title. Picture: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile
GRACIOUS IN DEFEAT: September 2, 2018; Dublin manager Jim Gavin and Tyrone manager Mickey Harte after the 2018 All-Ireland Senior Championship final - Dublin's fourth title on the bounce. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
LAST TIME AT HQ: August 11, 2019: Tyrone manager Mickey Harte and his team stand for Amhrán na bhFiann prior to the All-Ireland semi-final match against Kerry. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
LAST GAME: November 1, 2020: Harte speaks to his players following the recent defeat to Donegal in the Ulster SFC. It turned out to be his last game in charge of the county. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
