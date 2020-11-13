Brian Cody rings the changes as Kilkenny team named for Leinster final

Brian Cody has made four changes to the side that defeated Dublin in the Leinster semi-final for Saturday's provincial decider against Galway in Croke Park.
Tommy Walsh is named at corner-back replacing Ciaran Wallace while Conor Fogarty is named at wing back with Paddy Deegan not included in the squad for the final.
Cody has gone for a new look midfield pairing of Richie Leahy and Conor Browne as Richie Reid missed out while Martin Keoghan comes in for Billy Ryan and will line out at centre-forward.
