Brian Cody rings the changes as Kilkenny team named for Leinster final

Brian Cody rings the changes as Kilkenny team named for Leinster final
Fri, 13 Nov, 2020 - 16:50
Colm O’Connor

Brian Cody has made four changes to the side that defeated Dublin in the Leinster semi-final for Saturday's provincial decider against Galway in Croke Park.

Tommy Walsh is named at corner-back replacing Ciaran Wallace while Conor Fogarty is named at wing back with Paddy Deegan not included in the squad for the final. 

Cody has gone for a new look midfield pairing of Richie Leahy and Conor Browne as Richie Reid missed out while Martin Keoghan comes in for Billy Ryan and will line out at centre-forward.

KILKENNY (SHC v Galway): Eoin Murphy; Conor Delaney, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; Cillian Buckley, Padraig Walsh, Conor Fogarty; Richie Leahy, Conor Browne; John Donnelly, Martin Keoghan, Walter Walsh; TJ Reid, Eoin Cody, Colin Fennelly.

Subs: Darren Brennan, Paul Murphy, Joey Holden, Ciaran Wallace, Darren Mullen, Alan Murphy, Richie Reid, Richie Hogan, Ger Aylward, Liam Blanchfield, Niall Brassil.

.

More in this section

Cork ladies unchanged for Cavan clash Cork ladies unchanged for Cavan clash
Three board members to contest vote to become next Cork GAA vice-chair Three board members to contest vote to become next Cork GAA vice-chair
GAA's Féile competition to move from U14 to U15  and be open to every club GAA's Féile competition to move from U14 to U15  and be open to every club
Mark Moran and Michael O'Neill 25/10/2020

Mayo to give Mark Moran Championship debut in Connacht final

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices