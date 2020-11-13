Brian Cody rings the changes as Kilkenny team named for Leinster final

Brian Cody has made four changes to the side that defeated Dublin in the Leinster semi-final for Saturday's provincial decider against Galway in Croke Park.

Tommy Walsh is named at corner-back replacing Ciaran Wallace while Conor Fogarty is named at wing back with Paddy Deegan not included in the squad for the final.

Cody has gone for a new look midfield pairing of Richie Leahy and Conor Browne as Richie Reid missed out while Martin Keoghan comes in for Billy Ryan and will line out at centre-forward.

KILKENNY (SHC v Galway): Eoin Murphy; Conor Delaney, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; Cillian Buckley, Padraig Walsh, Conor Fogarty; Richie Leahy, Conor Browne; John Donnelly, Martin Keoghan, Walter Walsh; TJ Reid, Eoin Cody, Colin Fennelly.

Subs: Darren Brennan, Paul Murphy, Joey Holden, Ciaran Wallace, Darren Mullen, Alan Murphy, Richie Reid, Richie Hogan, Ger Aylward, Liam Blanchfield, Niall Brassil.

