Mayo to give Mark Moran Championship debut in Connacht final

Mark Moran will make his Championship debut for Mayo in Sunday's Connacht final.

It is a first provincial final for Mayo since 2015 as they prepare to face old rivals Galway.

Moran's inclusion is the only change fro the win over Roscommon in the semi-final.

Galway received a walkover to the provincial decider as an outbreak of Covid-19 in the Sligo meant the Yeats County withdrew from the championship.

MAYO (v Galway):

David Clarke; Oisín Mullin, Chris Barrett, Lee Keegan; Patrick Durcan, Stephen Coen, Eoghan McLaughlin; Conor Loftus, Matthew Ruane; Kevin McLoughlin, Mark Moran, Diarmuid O’Connor; Tommy Conroy, Aidan O’Shea, Cillian O’Connor.