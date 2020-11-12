Colin O’Riordan can play with Tipp as long as they remain in Championship, manager reveals

O’Riordan contacted the Sydney Swans joint-captains to get permission to play in the Munster final
Colin O’Riordan can play with Tipp as long as they remain in Championship, manager reveals

Colin O'Riordan: The Sydney Swans man can line out for Tipperary as long as they remain in the Championship. 

Thu, 12 Nov, 2020 - 21:24
Eoghan Cormican

Sydney Swans’ Colin O’Riordan will be available to Tipperary for as long as the county remains in the All-Ireland football championship.

Tipperary manager David Power revealed that O’Riordan contacted the Swans joint-captains on the same evening Collingwood’s Mark Keane delivered Cork a priceless Munster semi-final win over Kerry, with O’Riordan’s AFL club acceding to his latest request to be allowed line out for the Premier County in Sunday week's Munster final and any subsequent games.

“Colin has been training with us for the last five to six weeks. Seven days before the Offaly League match, Colin did try to make himself available for all the League matches but at that moment in time Sydney Swans wouldn’t release him.

“To be fair to Colin, he was probably emailing the head coach every week, because as we were winning he was getting itchy feet. But it kind of came to a head on Sunday evening. He made a phone call and he basically got on to the joint-captains of Sydney Swans and between the joint-captains of Sydney Swans and the head coach, they agreed to let Colin play,” Power explained.

“We’re very thankful to Sydney Swans because he’s obviously under contract.

To be fair to Colin, it was his determination and that’s one of his biggest qualities on the field, he wanted to play and he wanted to play for the last number of weeks and he was getting more and more frustrated, so it’s great. It’s great for the panel.

O’Riordan has not lined out for Tipperary since 2015, but Power believes the 25-year-old has improved as a footballer despite being away from the game for five years.

“He has been practicing before training, doing a bit of practicing after training as well over the last couple of weeks. I actually think he has improved as a footballer. In the internal games, he's moving the ball fast, he's running fast, he's linking up with the team. It is definitely a positive step.”

On the injury front, Power is hopeful Jack Kennedy and Steven O’Brien will return to full training by early next week. Kennedy was withdrawn at half-time in last Saturday’s Munster semi-final win over Limerick.

O’Brien, meanwhile, has been hampered by the hamstring injury he incurred in the first-half of their Division 3 League victory over Offaly on October 18.

O’Brien missed the subsequent League game against Leitrim and while he lasted 49 minutes of their Munster quarter-final win over Clare, he was not part of the matchday panel for last weekend.

“It probably will be touch and go for both of them, but we just have to hope they will be available.”

More in this section

GAA's Féile competition to move from U14 to U15  and be open to every club GAA's Féile competition to move from U14 to U15  and be open to every club
Why the creator of stunning Cork hurling mural had to quit the game he loved  Why the creator of stunning Cork hurling mural had to quit the game he loved 
Dalo's Hurling Show: 'Like a deaf dog, hard to call' - Looking ahead to a big weekend Dalo's Hurling Show: 'Like a deaf dog, hard to call' - Looking ahead to a big weekend
Three board members to contest vote to become next Cork GAA vice-chair

Three board members to contest vote to become next Cork GAA vice-chair

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices