Paul Taylor steps down as Sligo boss

Thu, 12 Nov, 2020 - 13:47
Colm O’Connor

Paul Taylor has stepped down as manager of the Sligo senior footballers 

Taylor cited: "family commitments, work commitments and the current health crisis" as the primary factors in his decision.

He also expressed his 'bitter' disappointment that his side were forced to withdraw from the Connacht senior football championship following a Covid-19 outbreak in the camp prior to their semi-final against Galway.

Taylor, who played for 15 years with the county, had previously managed the Sligo U21s. 

He said this morning that: "I accepted the manager position two years ago knowing that the team was in a transition phase - with older and experienced players retiring and new younger players called up to county football. Notwithstanding that, there has been significant improvement in the team over the past two years.

"The players, management team and I have worked tirelessly to develop the players and the squad. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the players for their commitment, positive attitude and loyalty during my tenure.

"I would also like to thank the backroom and management team who have stood together over the last two years and especially over the last few months where we saw many changes to our daily lives.

"After all the hard work and preparations, I was bitterly disappointed that we were forced to withdraw from the Connacht SFC tie with Galway due to a coronavirus outbreak."

Sligo now join Antrim and Waterford in the hunt for new football managers after Lenny Harbinson and Benji Whelan stepped down from their respective posts earlier this week.

