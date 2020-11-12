Donegal's Paul Brennan relishing the passion play that is knockout football 

Moments after referee David Coldrick called time on Donegal’s epic 2011 All-Ireland quarter-final win over Kildare, Marty Morrissey in the gantry hailed “a game of tactics, strategies" that "eventually came down to just sheer raw passion".

That breathless win-or-bust feel was once the championship’s default setting, prior to the introduction of the qualifiers in 2001 and then, two years ago, the Super 8s.

This year’s winter competition, albeit in abnormal circumstances and muted surroundings, has reinvigorated those feelings of yesteryear following events in places like Páirc Uí Chaoimh and St Tiernach’s Park in Clones of late.

The starting blocks haven’t even been cleared from the track and there’s only 12 teams left in the race.

With 10 minutes to go in Ballybofey, Donegal and Tyrone were level in their eighth Ulster SFC meeting since 2011. Late scores from Ciaran Thompson and Oisin Gallen ensured Donegal’s 1-13 to 1-11 triumph.

Tyrone scraped the dirt from their knees in deathly silence while togging in at the River End of the main stand, before hopscotching the puddles on their way out the gate.

Thompson, the man of the match, stood not far to their right surrounded by a circle of well-distanced journalists, all masked with jackets and some under woolly hats.

His adrenaline still pumped but his teeth clattered in a jersey looking like it would have to be surgically removed, apologetically concluding “can I go now?”. Donegal would be back. Tyrone were gone.

“It probably hit home the morning after, when I woke up thinking to myself of being in the Tyrone camp and being out of the championship,” Donegal centre-back Paul Brennan, who turned 32 that weekend, says.

“If that win had been last year we probably would've went to a local and had a couple of sneaky pints, but it was straight home, another bite of dinner and focus on recovery.

It is pretty surreal, the two sides of the coin, but it’s one we’ve been all dealt.

“The straight knockout adds an element to the game, you can’t rely on your training you’ve done during the week, you can’t rely on a game plan, you can’t rely on your key men winning the game for you, all of a sudden it becomes your 50-50 battles, who wants the game more.”

Sheer, raw passion. Brennan’s professional existence mirrors his playing career. Working as a project manager for Dive and Marine Contractors Ltd, he is involved in the meticulous planning stages for underwater construction. When the need arises, he adorns the wetsuit, tank, goggles and flippers and down he goes — often working 12-hour shifts far away from his native Kinlough, Co Leitrim, the point on the map where Bundoran runs into Connacht.

“A lot of my work would’ve been in Cork, Dublin, Kilkenny, which is putting in big hours in travel,” he adds. “Now, on the flipside, when Covid hit, I took a step back and it allowed me to do a lot more from home. I made it an opportunity to work and get better.”

Donegal are odds-on favourites to win Ulster for the third season in succession. However, Armagh, Saturday’s provincial semi-final opponents at Breffni Park, scarred a previous generation of Donegal footballers and shaved some feathers off Jim McGuinness’s side weeks before the famous 2014 All-Ireland semi-final victory over Dublin.

“We would have played them quite a bit throughout Ulster between challenge games and McKenna Cup,” Brennan adds. “Always close games. We've never got it handy. Kieran McGeeney has gotten them to a place where he's really stamped his authority on them.

“They're a physical team who are also capable of playing very good football. I think he's gotten them to a stage now where they really can compete with any team.”

Despite lifting the Anglo-Celt in 2018 and again last year, Brennan says the respective losses to Tyrone in the Ballybofey sunshine and Mayo as the rain lashed in Castlebar, have influenced the outlook from first night at training the year after.

“Sickeners,” is how Brennan describes those defeats. “I know it's the same for all of us. The defeats outweigh the wins. That's what keeps drawing us back.”

Only once, when the wheels fell off in 2017, have Donegal not reached an Ulster final in the last nine years.

They’re right in the thick of it again. The muck and sheets of rain at MacCumhaill Park didn’t fluster him.

It’ll be the same against Armagh, where it might just come down again to whoever can show that sheer, raw passion.