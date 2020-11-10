Waterford one of two Division 4 counties looking for a new senior football manage

Benji Whelan has stepped down as Waterford senior football manager after two years in charge.

Whelan, appointed ahead of the 2019 season, has opted not to seek the option of a third year at the helm.

Waterford exited the 2020 All-Ireland SFC the weekend before last, losing at home to Limerick in the Munster quarter-final on a 2-14 to 0-9 scoreline.

Their last league game in Division 4 became mired in uncertainty after Waterford said they would not be travelling to Antrim to fulfill the fixture because of Covid related concerns and were awarding their opponents a walkover. Antrim's subsequent offer to play the game at a neutral venue in Louth was taken up by Waterford, with the northerners winning out by seven points. Waterford finished second from bottom in Division 4.

"Benji Whelan has today informed the Waterford County Board that he has decided not to seek the option of a third year as Waterford Senior Football Manager," said a Waterford GAA statement released on Tuesday lunchtime.

"Waterford GAA would like to sincerely thank Benji and his management team for their tremendous work, commitment, and dedication to the Waterford Senior Football Team over the past two years. We wish them every success in their future endeavours."

Meanwhile, the opponents of that Division 4 contest, Antrim will also be looking for a new manager next season after the departure of Lenny Harbinson.

A shock 25-point defeat to Wicklow in the penultimate round ended their shot at promotion while their Ulster Championship hopes were ended at the weekend when they lost to Cavan.

Elsewhere Leitrim, have confirmed that Terry Hyland will remain in charge for a third season. The Connacht side were relegated from Division 3 this year and exited the championship at the hands of Mayo.

In a statement, the Leitrim County Board thanked Hyland for his efforts in a "most challenging year".

"Leitrim GAA wishes to thank Terry and his management team for the efforts they have made over the 2020 season, in what has proved a most challenging year, given the extraordinary set of circumstances that we have been through since last March.

"We are delighted to have secured the services of Terry and our outgoing management team and look forward to the continued progress of this group of players over the 2021 season.”