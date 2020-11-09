Brian Hurley: 'Every expert got it wrong. That wasn’t pox or luck'

Brian Hurley says Cork were spurred on to beat Kerry by the number of former players and managers who were writing them off.

The Castlehaven man was not aware of any pundit who expected Ronan McCarthy’s men to beat last year’s All-Ireland runners-up in Sunday’s Munster semi-final.

“Everyone wrote us off, let’s call it as it was,” said Hurley.

“Every expert, they’re getting their few pound for their interviews and they’re well entitled to their opinion, got it wrong. Nobody saw it coming. We worked hard in the background and we will continue to work hard for the next two weeks.

That wasn’t pox or luck — that was coming for a while. I said a few weeks ago that watching how we were training that this had been building, it had been coming the last few years.

“You see the depth of our squad and we came through in the end with a never-say-die attitude. Bring on the final now.”

Of Cork’s 26-man matchday panel, only Mark Collins and Paul Kerrigan had previously beaten Kerry at senior championship level. Hurley had been waiting seven years for the day to come.

“I won’t lie, it’s emotional enough. It had been a long time coming. There had been a lot of hard graft, a lot of hard training sessions going up and down the road. We got over the line but we won’t be getting too big-headed because we’ve nothing won.

“It’s a great moment especially for the lads who have been knocking around the panel for the last 10 years but the next focus is on the final now. At the same time, we won’t play down this win. It was huge for us.”

Hurley is well aware Tipperary won’t be daunted by Cork in the Munster final having beaten them in a Munster semi-final in Thurles four years ago when Brian Fox, Tipp’s star against Limerick last Saturday, scored his side’s third goal to give the hosts enough of a cushion.

“They will (fancy their chances), of course,” remarked Hurley.

“We found that out to our cost in 2016 and we just need to prepare for the game as we did for this one with Kerry. The fellas who came on all put up their hands for places so there’s going to be plenty of competition in the coming week.

“Without blackening out Tipp, we’ll be concentrating on ourselves and those of us who started the game focusing on keeping our positions because that’s the challenge individually now.”