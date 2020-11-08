Stuff of 'boyhood dreams' for Cork and Mark Keane

If knocking the Kingdom out of the championship wasn't enough for the professional AFL player, he also gained loads of new fans with his moment of magic
Stuff of 'boyhood dreams' for Cork and Mark Keane

Kevin Flahive of Cork, right, celebrates with team-mate Mark Keane after victory over Kerry. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sun, 08 Nov, 2020 - 21:02

A new Cork legend was born today as Mark Keane became the toast of Leeside as his dramatic winner saw Cork edge Kerry in the Munster semi-final - the first provincial competition with no back door in 20 years.

If knocking the Kingdom out of the championship wasn't enough for the professional AFL player, he also gained loads of new fans with his moment of magic.

Keane got special permission from Collingwood to play for the Rebels and Ronan McCarthy was more than happy to play the Mitchelstown man.

“We had no hesitation in bringing him in. Mark has huge interest in Cork football," McCarthy said. "He's played underage all the way up and even when he's been away, he's been interested in the team and stays in touch with us. The minute he was back, he wanted to play. He’s back about six weeks but obviously, he needed to self-isolate when he was back. The way it worked out today was great," said McCarthy.

McCarthy wasn't the only one impressed.

In fact, one fan said that no matter how much the Mitchelstown man achieves Down Under, nothing will match hitting the winner against the Kingdom with the last kick of the game.

"Mark Keane might go on (and) have a great Aussie Rules career but it’d be nearly impossible for anything he does over there to replicate the feeling he got seeing the ball hit the net (and) then the final whistle after it. Boyhood dreams finish," the fan said.

Former Mayo footballer Conor Mortimor was impressed the north Cork man who was making his Championship debut.

Naturally, there were comparisons with another man who broke Kerry hearts with a famous goal to win a big game

