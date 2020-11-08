'We had no hesitation in bringing him in': Ronan McCarthy praises Cork hero Mark Keane

Cork manager Ronan McCarthy revealed that match-winner Mark Keane has been training with Cork for the past four weeks, expressing thanks to his AFL club, Collingwood, for allowing Keane to link in with Cork during the AFL off-season.

“We had no hesitation in bringing him in. Mark has huge interest in Cork football. He's played underage all the way up and even when he's been away, he's been interested in the team and stays in touch with us. The minute he was back, he wanted to play. He’s back about six weeks but obviously, he needed to self-isolate when he was back. The way it worked out today was great," said McCarthy.

“The second thing is that we did our business properly with Collingwood.

"We sought permission from them for him to play and they gave it to us and we’re very grateful for it, but ultimately, Mark has a huge interest in Cork football and I said something downstairs there, I think the thing about this group is that everybody who’s there, they’re 100% committed to Cork football and that hasn’t been the case over the last four or five years.

Maybe people thought there were pastures greener and this group here, Cork football is their number one priority.

Not alone was this Cork’s first victory over Kerry in eight years, it was also the county’s first championship win over a ‘big’ side since that same 2012 season.

“It's a great victory. Cork haven't beaten a top-eight team never mind a top tier team since I think 2012. So it's brilliant to make the breakthrough and it's great that the players got what they deserved.

“I think the manner of the win as well, that we were behind in normal time and got back. The way we won it is testament to the group.

“We have to get back down to earth very quickly with the game coming up in two weeks but we also have to enjoy the victories when they come, particularly a victory of that nature against a top, top side.

"They’re a top side but, look, I’m delighted with the victory, I’m delighted with the players. I’m also delighted with the manner of the victory.”