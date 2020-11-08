'We had chances': Peter Keane frustrated after 'sickener'

A “sickener”, said Peter Keane. Hard to disagree.

Parking to one side Mark Keane’s match-winning green flag, Keane pointed to his own team’s poor game-management and wastefulness in front of goal as the chief reasons Kerry were not already out the gap when the Collingwood contracted AFL player brought a most cruel end to their season.

"Our decision making was poor.”

Indeed, it was, as was their conversion ratio.

The Kingdom trudged out of Páirc Uí Chaoimh with 11 wides to their name, some of those misses of an inexcusable nature even allowing for the near biblical weather conditions.

"We had chances early on in the first quarter. We opened them up in the first quarter, but we didn't take the chances for some reason or another. Maybe sometimes you get stuck in a hole, instead of kicking on, which we didn’t. We just weren't pushing on. There were scoring opportunities.”

When told that Kerry registered 11 wides and dropped somewhere in the region of six point efforts short, he replied: “So 13 [scores] from 30, that speaks for itself.

“We weren't getting away from them, but we were keeping our noses ahead. When you are on a point or two-point lead, a goal is always a concern. I think we had been doing quite well up to that in not allowing them goal chances, of course it's a precarious lead.

"Scoreboard doesn't lie. We were hanging in there, a point or two points, it took us a long time to get ahead. we just weren't putting them away.”

The defeat and its manner, added the Kerry manager, will serve as a “huge lesson” to his panel.

“I said last year after we lost the All-Ireland, you are starting at the bottom of a greasy pole again and we are stuck at the bottom of that greasy pole now again.

"It would have been lovely to have pushed on and progressed, but we didn't, so we just got to go away and relook at it.”