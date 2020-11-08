'We had chances': Peter Keane frustrated after 'sickener'

"Our decision making was poor.”
'We had chances': Peter Keane frustrated after 'sickener'

Kerry manager Peter Keane dejected at the final whistle. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Sun, 08 Nov, 2020 - 19:51
Eoghan Cormican

A “sickener”, said Peter Keane. Hard to disagree.

Parking to one side Mark Keane’s match-winning green flag, Keane pointed to his own team’s poor game-management and wastefulness in front of goal as the chief reasons Kerry were not already out the gap when the Collingwood contracted AFL player brought a most cruel end to their season.

"Our decision making was poor.”

Indeed, it was, as was their conversion ratio.

The Kingdom trudged out of Páirc Uí Chaoimh with 11 wides to their name, some of those misses of an inexcusable nature even allowing for the near biblical weather conditions.

"We had chances early on in the first quarter. We opened them up in the first quarter, but we didn't take the chances for some reason or another. Maybe sometimes you get stuck in a hole, instead of kicking on, which we didn’t. We just weren't pushing on. There were scoring opportunities.”

When told that Kerry registered 11 wides and dropped somewhere in the region of six point efforts short, he replied: “So 13 [scores] from 30, that speaks for itself.

“We weren't getting away from them, but we were keeping our noses ahead. When you are on a point or two-point lead, a goal is always a concern. I think we had been doing quite well up to that in not allowing them goal chances, of course it's a precarious lead.

"Scoreboard doesn't lie. We were hanging in there, a point or two points, it took us a long time to get ahead. we just weren't putting them away.”

The defeat and its manner, added the Kerry manager, will serve as a “huge lesson” to his panel.

“I said last year after we lost the All-Ireland, you are starting at the bottom of a greasy pole again and we are stuck at the bottom of that greasy pole now again.

"It would have been lovely to have pushed on and progressed, but we didn't, so we just got to go away and relook at it.”

More in this section

Cork v Kerry - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final Late drama sees Cork shock Kerry to reach Munster final
Ailish O'Reilly runs through the Cork defence 8/11/2020 Camogie: Rebecca Hennelly heroics see Galway edge Cork
Wicklow v Meath - Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Dream debut for Jordan Morris as Meath cruise to 28-point win over Wicklow
Anton Sullivan is tackled by Neil Flynn 8/11/2020

Playing the day after his father's funeral, Neil Flynn inspires Kildare to victory 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices