Playing the day after his father's funeral, Neil Flynn inspires Kildare to victory 

Leinster SFC: Kildare 0-20 Offaly 0-16

Just a day after attending the funeral of his father, Neil Flynn kicked three crucial late points as Kildare overcame a dogged Offaly side to book their place in next week’s Leinster semi-final.

Kildare led by just a point as Flynn stood over a difficult free on the left sideline in the 68th minute but he kicked a huge score. Just 30 seconds later, he converted a mark from the opposite side of the field and finally Kildare had some room to breathe.

His manager, Jack O’Connor praised his contribution.

“I have to pay tribute to Neil Flynn. He buried his father yesterday and came in and kicked a savage score from the sideline, and then two more.

That man hasn’t had much sleep and emotionally it was very tough on him.

"It’s a great sign of the man and hopefully that will give the family a little bit of a lift after the tough week they had,” said O’Connor.

Neatly, Kildare scored five points in each quarter but found it incredibly hard to shake off Offaly. John Maughan’s men will rue three missed goal chances, Bernard Allen’s 22nd-minute shot was blocked on the line by full-back Shea Ryan, while Kildare ‘keeper Mark Donnellan made two big saves in the second half.

Spectators look on from apartments close to the pitch during the Leinster SFC clash between Offaly and Kildare at MW Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Kildare led 0-10 to 0-9 at half time, and although those two Offaly goal chances came in the third quarter, they led by 0-15 to 0-11 at the water break but O’Connor wasn’t overly pleased with the display.

“I think we kicked 14 wides so if we kicked half them we would have had a big score. If we can straighten the shooting boots for next weekend we won’t be doing too bad.

"The game was too open for the sake of my heart. Mark Donnellan had to bail us out a couple of times. We’re going to have to get to grips with that transition game, when Offaly moved the ball it seemed to cause us problems. We have to get to grips with that for next week because Croke Park is a huge pitch and we can’t allow teams to run at us like that,” said O’Connor.

Offaly showed great determination to get back to within a point late on but Flynn’s scores proved decisive. Kildare were also grateful to a star performance from Darragh Kirwan, one of seven Championship debutants, and his six points were hugely important in booking next week’s game against Meath in Croke Park.

“Today was about getting over the line but Meath won’t be quaking in their boots looking at that after their huge win today in Aughrim. Look, we’re in the hat for next week. We had five men starting today making their Championship debuts (plus two more than that came in as substitutes) so that will stand to them.

"Young Darragh Kirwan had a great outing. Obviously, we have to improve, I’m not going to sugar coat it but I’d be hoping we have the improvements within us,” said O’Connor.

Kildare started without two of their most experienced defenders, Eoin Doyle and Mick O’Grady, although Doyle did make a brief appearance near the end, but O’Connor is hopeful both will be fit for next Sunday.

“Mick has a bit of an abductor problem. He did a bit on Thursday and did a bit this morning, he’ll be in the frame next week because we have to throw everything at it at this stage. Doyle had a similar issue but I’d say at this stage fellas are willing to play through pain,” said O’Connor.

Scorers for Kildare: D Kirwan 0-6 (0-1 mark), N Flynn 0-3 (0-2 frees, 0-1mark), P Brophy 0-3, J Hyland 0-2 (0-1 free), B McCormack 0-2, D Flynn 0-1, A Masterson 0-1, D Malone 0-1, P Cribbin 0-1.

Scorers for Offaly: C Farrell 0-7 (0-2 frees, 0-2 45), N McNamee 0-3 frees, R McNamee 0-2, B Allen 0-1, A Sullivan 0-1, P Dunican 0-1 free, J O’Connor 0-1.

KILDARE: M Donnellan; M Dempsey, S Ryan, D Malone; D Hyland, C Kavanagh, K Flynn; K Feely, A Masterson; P Brophy, B McCormack, F Conway; D Flynn, D Kirwan, J Hyland.

Subs: M Byrne for Conway (h/t), P Cribbin for D Flynn (42), N Flynn for McCormack (55), L Flynn for Masterson (60), E Doyle for K Flynn (68).

OFFALY: P Dunican; D Hogan, E Rigney, N Darby; E Carroll, J Moloney, C Doyle; C Mangan, J Hayes; P Cunningham, R McNamee, A Sullivan; B Allen, N McNamee, C Farrell.

Subs: J O’Connor for Hayes (26), R Egan for Cunningham (56), C Stewart for Mangan (65), C McNamee for R McNamee (68), A Leavy for Allen (70+1).

REFEREE: D Coldrick (Meath).