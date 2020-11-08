Dream debut for Jordan Morris as Meath cruise to 28-point win over Wicklow

Leinster SFC: Meath 7-14 Wicklow 0-7

Jordan Morris enjoyed an incredible Championship debut with 3-4 for Meath who cruised through to the last four of the Leinster SFC.

Billed as a potential banana skin for Meath against a team promoted from Division 4, there was ultimately a significant gulf in class between the teams in Aughrim.

Morris, just 20, opened the scoring for Meath in the fourth minute, netted in the 10th minute and wrapped up a brilliant afternoon's work with two more goals from penalties late on.

Mathew Costello also netted on his full Championship debut while Cathal Hickey came on for his first taste of Championship football and hit the net too.

Joint captain Bryan Menton and sub Joey Wallace grabbed the other goals with Wallace winning both penalties that Morris converted.

In all, Meath introduced six players to Championship football for the first time - Morris, Costello, Hickey, David Toner, Jason Scully and Eoin Harkin - and will fancy their chances at Croke Park next Sunday against Kildare or Offaly.

Gulf in class

The gulf in class between the two teams was apparent from early on with Meath bringing their greater power and physicality to bear immediately and forcing a series of turnovers around the field.

Meath's first two goals came from turnovers with Wicklow goalkeeper Mark Jackson spilling possession after a huge hit from Thomas O'Reilly, allowing Morris to tap in the loose ball.

That score left Meath, who hadn't won a League or Championship game in 16 months, 1-2 to no score clear with Morris accounting for 1-1 of that.

Wicklow finally opened their account in the 22nd minute through Dean Healy but it was to be their only point of the half from open play, Jackson scoring the other two from frees.

Bryan McMahon slotted back to back points for Meath before the 2010 provincial winners swooped for a second goal in the 30th minute.

This time Costello forced a turnover around the halfway line and carried possession up the pitch before playing a neat one-two with O'Reilly and firing off his weaker right foot into the top corner.

Two minutes later, Menton grabbed his goal and already the game appeared to be up for struggling Wicklow.

It was another clever one-two that left Menton in the clear and he rounded Jackson before sliding a low shot to the net.

Menton seized possession from the resulting kick-out and fired over a high, curling point that would have drew a huge cheer from the Meath fans if any were there.

Shane Walsh and Cillian O'Sullivan buzzed with attacking intent for Meath and Walsh performed a tidy solo dummy before slotting a left-footed point to close out the first-half scoring, leaving the visitors 3-6 to 0-3 ahead.

Davy Burke's Wicklow improved in the third quarter but back to back Morris points before the second water break had the effect of ignited Meath's challenge again.

Boss Andy McEntee opted to run in his subs in the closing 20 minutes or so and his bench contributed 2-2 in total with Wallace, Hickey and James Conlon all making pressing cases for inclusion at Croke Park.

Scorers for Meath: Jordan Morris 3-4 (0-1f), Bryan Menton 1-1, Mathew Costello 1-0, Joey Wallace 1-0, Cathal Hickey 1-0, Shane Walsh 0-3 (0-1f), Bryan McMahon 0-2, James Conlon 0-2, Cillian O'Sullivan 0-1, Shane McEntee 0-1.

Scorers for Wicklow: Mark Jackson 0-2 (0-2f), Seanie Furlong 0-2 (0-2f), Dean Healy 0-1, Eoin Darcy 0-1, Andy Maher 0-1.

Meath: Marcus Brennan; Seamus Lavin, Conor McGill, David Toner; Donal Keogan, Ronan Ryan, Mathew Costello; Bryan Menton, Ronan Jones; Cillian O'Sullivan, Bryan McMahon, Shane McEntee; Jordan Morris, Shane Walsh, Thomas O'Reilly.

Subs: Joey Wallace for O'Reilly 41, Ethan Devine for Menton 43-46 blood, Jason Scully for McMahon 56, James Conlon for O'Sullivan 58, Cathal Hickey for Keogan 59, Eoin Harkin for Toner 61.

Wicklow: Mark Jackson; Eoin Murtagh, Jamie Snell, Patrick O'Kane; David Devereaux, Niall Donnelly, Darren Hayden; Padraig O'Toole, Dean Healy; Rory Finn, Mark Kenny, Andy Maher; Conor Byrne, Seanie Furlong, Eoin Darcy.

Subs: Saoirse Kearon for Devereaux 22, Ross O'Brien for Snell 52, Conor Healy for Byrne 59.

Referee: Ciaran Branagan (Down).