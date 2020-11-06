Kieran Kingston makes five changes for Cork's battle with Dublin

Cork hurling manager Kieran Kingston has rung the changes ahead of the county’s sink-or-swim qualifier clash against Dublin this afternoon, with five starters from the Waterford defeat failing to hold their place in the team.

Sean O’Leary Hayes, Christopher Joyce, Daire Connery and Conor Lehane - all of whom began the four-point defeat to Waterford - drop to the bench, while Alan Cadogan, corner-forward last time out, is not part of today’s matchday panel.

Coming into the side are Colm Spillane at full-back, Luke Meade at midfield, Robbie O’Flynn in the half-forward line, and Declan Dalton and Jack O’Connor in the full-forward line.

Elsewhere, Kerry footballer Ronan Buckley will make his championship debut at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday after being named in the Kingdom team to face Cork.

Buckley, a two-time Kerry SFC winner with East Kerry, started both of Kerry’s league games post lockdown and has now been handed a first championship start. He has been selected at left half-forward but will likely spend most of his time at midfield and in the half-back line, as he did during the county’s recent league wins. Tony Brosnan, named at corner-forward, is making his first championship appearance since July of 2016.

There are two changes to the Mayo team for tomorrow’s Connacht semi-final against Roscommon, Christ Barrett and Diarmuid O’Connor replacing Michael Plunkett and Jordan Flynn.

Cork (All-Ireland SHC Round 1 qualifier v Dublin): A Nash; D Cahalane, C Spillane, S O’Donoghue; T O’Mahony, R Downey, M Coleman; B Cooper, L Meade; S Harnedy, S Kingston, R O’Flynn; J O’Connor, D Dalton, P Horgan.

Subs: P Collins, S O’Leary Hayes, N O’Leary, C Joyce, B Hennessy, D Connery, S McDonnell, A Walsh, C Cahalane, C Lehane, S Barrett.

Dublin (All-Ireland SHC Round 1 qualifier v Cork): A Nolan; P Smyth, E O’Donnell, J Madden; C Burke, D Gray, C O’Callaghan; S Moran, R McBride; C Boland, C Crummey, D Sutcliffe; D Burke, R Hayes, E Dillon.

Clare (All-Ireland SHC Round 1 qualifier v Laois): E Quilligan; R Hayes, C Cleary, P Flanagan; S O'Halloran, A McCarthy, S Morey; D McInerney, T Kelly; C Malone, D Reidy, C Guilfoyle; S O'Donnell, A Shanagher, R Taylor.

Kerry (Munster SFC v Cork): S Ryan; J Foley, T Morley, T O’Sullivan; P Murphy, P Crowley, G White; D Moran, D O’Connor; S O’Brien, S O’Shea, R Buckley; T Brosnan, D Clifford, D Moynihan.

Limerick (Munster SFC v Tipperary): D O’Sullivan; S O’Dea, B Fanning, P Maher; T McCarthy, I Corbett, G Brown; D Treacy, T Childs; K Ryan, C Fahy, A Enright; H Bourke, T Griffin, S McSweeney.

Mayo (Connacht SFC v Roscommon): D Clake; O Mullin, C Barrett, L Keegan; P Durcan, S Coen, E McLaughlin; M Ruane, C Loftus; B Walsh, R O’Donoghue, D O’Connor; T Conroy, A O’Shea, C O’Connor.

Roscommon (Connacht SFC v Mayo): C Lavin; D Murray, C Daly, S Mullooly; R Daly, B Stack, N Daly; C Compton, T O’Rourke; N Kilroy, E Smith, C McKeon; D Smith, C Cox, C Cregg.

Kildare (Leinster SFC v Offaly): M Donnellan; M Dempsey, S Ryan, D Malone; D Hyland, C Kavanagh, K Flynn; K Feely, A Masterson; F Conway, B McCormack, P Brophy; D Flynn, D Kirwan, J Hyland.

Westmeath (Leinster SFC v Dublin): J Daly; J Smith, K Maguire, B Sayeh; J Gonoud, R Wallace, J Dolan; R Connellan, S Duncan; D Lynch, R O'Toole, K Daly; L Loughlin, J Heslin, K Martin.

Antrim (Ulster SFC v Cavan): M Byrne; P Gallagher, D Lynch, K O'Boyle; P Healy, J McAuley, N Delargy; C Duffin, M McCann; K Quinn, M Sweeney, D McAleese; P Cunningham, C Murray, P McBride.

Down (Ulster SFC v Fermanagh): R Burns; P Fegan, P Murdock, P Laverty; G Collins, K McKernan, D Guinness; C Mooney, J Flynn; C Poland, P Devlin, B O'Hagan; J Johnston, D O'Hare, C Doherty.

Kerry (All-Ireland ladies football championship v Cork): C Butler; A Doherty, A Desmond, S Murphy; N Carmody, A O’Connell, C Murphy; L Scanlon, M O’Connell; N Ní Chonchúir, A Murphy, A Galvin; H O’Donoghue, S O’Shea, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh.