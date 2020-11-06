Question marks remain over Cork's heart for the fight, says Oisín McConville

Oisín McConville believes that Cork's footballers need to show an appetite for the fight against Kerry to prove they have turned a corner.

Cork's slide down the football rankings appears to have bottomed out in the past year with their qualification for last year's Super 8s and promotion back to Division Two this season.

But even as big underdogs for Sunday's do-or-die Munster semi-final against Kerry, McConville told the Irish Examiner Gaelic Football Podcast that Cork need to hit certain markers to prove they have indeed completed a meaningful transformation.

"If you look at Cork 2010, the spiral has been very much downwards from that until now.

"I hope that Cork do believe they can win this game. I hope that it's not a case of 'we hope we can win the game'. But if that is the case, there will have to be an unbelievable sea change from what I have seen of Cork over the last couple of years.

"A lot of things are right with Cork. The improvement and trajectory look to be upwards but look it, could it be any other way? Look at the size of Cork in Division Three.

"I live in Armagh, I have no connection with Cork whatsoever, and I found myself over the years getting so frustrated with what was going on in Cork.

"That really hasn't changed and nothing I've seen since is going to tell me otherwise until they win one of the big games, simple as that.

"This weekend, they have the opportunity to do that. But even if they don't win the game, Cork can still get something out of this weekend by proving a couple of things.

"First and foremost, that they're up for the fight. Secondly, that tactically they've got a plan. And thirdly, they've got players who are willing to die for it on the pitch.

If they have those three things, that'll be a sea change as far as I'm concerned, and then we can talk about Cork being on the right road. But until that happens, for me, they're still way off where they need to be and where they should be.

"So there might be a lot of things going right, they're moving in the right direction, but I would expect so much more of them. Until I see that, there will still be a massive question mark hanging over Cork heads."