Chris Barrett and Diarmuid O’Connor return to Mayo team for Roscommon test

Chris Barrett and Diarmuid O’Connor return to Mayo team for Roscommon test

Mayo's Chris Barrett in action against Ciarán Kilkenny of Dublin last year. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Fri, 06 Nov, 2020 - 14:51
Stephen Barry

James Horan has made two changes to his Mayo team for their Connacht SFC semi-final against Roscommon.

Horan has called on some extra big-game experience for the knockout tie, with All-Star defender Chris Barrett and former young footballer of the year Diarmuid O’Connor drafted in.

Barrett is named at full-back, with Stephen Coen stepping forward to the centre-back slot, while O'Connor starts at no.12.

Michael Plunkett and debutant Jordan Flynn are the two to make way from Mayo's 11-point win over Leitrim last Sunday.

The other five debutants from that game, Oisín Mullin, Eoghan McLaughlin, Bryan Walsh, Ryan O’Donoghue, and Tommy Conroy, retain their places.

1. David Clarke - Ballina Stephenites 

2. Oisín Mullin - Kilmaine 

3. Chris Barrett - Clontarf 

4. Lee Keegan - Westport 

5. Patrick Durcan - Castlebar Mitchels 

6. Stephen Coen - Hollymount/Carramore 

7. Eoghan McLaughlin - Westport 

8. Matthew Ruane - Breaffy 

9. Conor Loftus - Crossmolina Deel Rovers 

10. Bryan Walsh - Ballintubber 

11. Ryan O’Donoghue - Belmullet 

12. Diarmuid O’Connor - Ballintubber 

13. Tommy Conroy - The Neale 

14. Aidan O’Shea - Breaffy (C) 

15. Cillian O’Connor - Ballintubber

More in this section

Is he Cork or Kerry? John Egan finally calls it   Is he Cork or Kerry? John Egan finally calls it  
Cork v Louth - Allianz Football League Division 3 Round 6 Louth manager Wayne Kierans 'not offered' third year in charge
Cork v Tipperary - EirGrid Munster GAA Football U20 Championship quarter-final Mark Keane on the bench as Cork name eight of side who lost last year's Munster final
Roisin Phelan with Deirdre Brennan and Megan Glynn 19/8/2017

Cork and Kerry name teams for crucial ladies football clash

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices