Chris Barrett and Diarmuid O’Connor return to Mayo team for Roscommon test

James Horan has made two changes to his Mayo team for their Connacht SFC semi-final against Roscommon.
Horan has called on some extra big-game experience for the knockout tie, with All-Star defender Chris Barrett and former young footballer of the year Diarmuid O’Connor drafted in.
Barrett is named at full-back, with Stephen Coen stepping forward to the centre-back slot, while O'Connor starts at no.12.
Michael Plunkett and debutant Jordan Flynn are the two to make way from Mayo's 11-point win over Leitrim last Sunday.
The other five debutants from that game, Oisín Mullin, Eoghan McLaughlin, Bryan Walsh, Ryan O’Donoghue, and Tommy Conroy, retain their places.
1. David Clarke - Ballina Stephenites
2. Oisín Mullin - Kilmaine
3. Chris Barrett - Clontarf
4. Lee Keegan - Westport
5. Patrick Durcan - Castlebar Mitchels
6. Stephen Coen - Hollymount/Carramore
7. Eoghan McLaughlin - Westport
8. Matthew Ruane - Breaffy
9. Conor Loftus - Crossmolina Deel Rovers
10. Bryan Walsh - Ballintubber
11. Ryan O’Donoghue - Belmullet
12. Diarmuid O’Connor - Ballintubber
13. Tommy Conroy - The Neale
14. Aidan O’Shea - Breaffy (C)
15. Cillian O’Connor - Ballintubber