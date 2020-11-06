Chris Barrett and Diarmuid O’Connor return to Mayo team for Roscommon test

James Horan has made two changes to his Mayo team for their Connacht SFC semi-final against Roscommon.

Horan has called on some extra big-game experience for the knockout tie, with All-Star defender Chris Barrett and former young footballer of the year Diarmuid O’Connor drafted in.

Barrett is named at full-back, with Stephen Coen stepping forward to the centre-back slot, while O'Connor starts at no.12.

Michael Plunkett and debutant Jordan Flynn are the two to make way from Mayo's 11-point win over Leitrim last Sunday.

The other five debutants from that game, Oisín Mullin, Eoghan McLaughlin, Bryan Walsh, Ryan O’Donoghue, and Tommy Conroy, retain their places.

1. David Clarke - Ballina Stephenites

2. Oisín Mullin - Kilmaine

3. Chris Barrett - Clontarf

4. Lee Keegan - Westport

5. Patrick Durcan - Castlebar Mitchels

6. Stephen Coen - Hollymount/Carramore

7. Eoghan McLaughlin - Westport

8. Matthew Ruane - Breaffy

9. Conor Loftus - Crossmolina Deel Rovers

10. Bryan Walsh - Ballintubber

11. Ryan O’Donoghue - Belmullet

12. Diarmuid O’Connor - Ballintubber

13. Tommy Conroy - The Neale

14. Aidan O’Shea - Breaffy (C)

15. Cillian O’Connor - Ballintubber