Seán Powter's 1,205-day wait for Championship football

If Seán Powter starts as selected on Sunday afternoon, it will be his first championship start for Cork in three years, three months and 17 days.

Use of the word ‘if’ is unfortunately necessary in this instance given the persistent injury problems endured by the dynamic Cork footballer.

News of Powter’s latest brush with injury was delivered by Ronan McCarthy - via a Microsoft Teams call - on October 12, the Cork manager informing the media that the 23-year-old had given his hamstring a “little nick”.

The county’s first competitive fixture in seven and a half months was less than a week in the distance, but as he has had to do on too many occasions during his spell in charge, McCarthy ruled Powter out of contention.

“Seán was training very well. He gave his [hamstring] a small little nick. He has just started back running. We’ll see how we progress with him, but given his history over the last three years, we’ll take it cautiously,” said McCarthy.

On Tuesday week last, the manager was asked if the attacking half-back would be available for the Munster semi-final or if he was in danger of potentially missing out on yet another championship campaign.

“Seán Powter and Brian Hurley ... can I tell you today for definite they'll make the Kerry game? I can't. They are on the way back and we'll give them every chance right up to the middle of next week.”

Barring any 11th hour setback, the expectation is Powter will start. And of those who step inside the whitewash at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, few, if any, have been made to overcome as many hurdles as he to earn involvement.

Powter’s injury woes began on the very pitch he will motor up and down from 4pm on Sunday. After a 2017 campaign where he earned a young footballer of the year nomination and was included in the Ireland squad for the International Rules series in Australia, Powter’s 2018 inter-county season began and ended on the evening of the county’s Division 2 League opener at home to Tipperary.

The then 20-year-old had kicked a point and won a penalty when his right hamstring went 13 minutes into the second half. The road to recovery was anything but straightforward and he’d play only a handful of championship minutes with his club, Douglas, later that year.

His introduction for Michael Hurley 53 minutes into the county’s Round 4 Allianz League game against Meath in February of last year was his first inter-county appearance in 13 months and while he was again sprung from the bench in their subsequent two outings, the 2015 Cork minor captain was back on the injury list as the Munster championship came into view.

In an interview before last year’s provincial decider, Powter revealed that since the initial tear in January of 2018, he has torn his right hamstring a further three times and his left once.

"The first few times were ok, the fifth was the sucker punch, just because it was the left,” he said.

“If it goes again I will have to consider is it worth it. It's a seven-day recovery. I'm in the gym Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday, and I swim the other days. It's all done by myself or with the physio.”

Powter’s 2019 championship amounted to 11 minutes at the end of the county’s Super 8s defeat to Tyrone in mid-July.

Lasting the full 70 minutes against Offaly in their Division 3 opener back in January was his first competitive inter-county start in two years and his first time starting and finishing a game in Cork colours since the 2017 Munster final.

“It was brilliant to see Seán back and playing the full game,” said McCarthy after the Offaly win.

Indeed, he’d start their five league games pre lockdown and was among the team’s top performers, his smart and direct running routinely upsetting opposition defences.

“Before [this year], I was going into training and matches, not even focusing on performance, just hoping I’d get through the game. But this year, I felt I was back to where I was a few years ago. The fitness was getting up and I was getting confidence in my football playing matches week in week out,” Powter said in May.

A calf muscle injury limited his involvement in Douglas’ Cork SFC campaign during the summer and while the recent hamstring nick threatened to once again confine him to a watching brief, it appears the medical student is poised to make just his fourth championship start in five seasons with Cork and his first in 1,205 days.

“What’s crucial for Cork on Sunday is, on the turnover, that they are attacking with pace, with the likes of Seán Powter and Mattie Taylor, these guys that have unbelievable leg speed. That is the best way that they are going to break Kerry down,” said Ciarán Sheehan on the Irish Examiner GAA podcast this week.

Powter’s worth to this Cork team, unlike his hamstrings, has never been in any doubt.