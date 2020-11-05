Munster Council confirm venue for Limerick’s provincial final clash with Waterford

Semple Stadium will host the Munster SHC final between Limerick and Waterford on Sunday week.

Following a meeting of the provincial council’s competition control committee, the Thurles venue will stage the 4pm as it did in 2007, the last time they faced off in the provincial decider.

As the game had to take place at a neutral venue, Semple Stadium and Páirc Uí Chaoimh were the two venues in the running for the game where Limerick will be aiming to defend their title and Waterford claim a first Munster SHC crown since 2010.

Meanwhile, Leitrim chairman Enda Stenson has called for Tomás Ó Sé to step down as a pundit after he questioned the county and Sligo for not fulfilling fixtures due to Covid-19 cases.

“Tomás Ó Sé is a pundit, he is not appointed or elected by anybody to question anybody and I think it is a disgrace that he would even cast any doubt on what either Sligo or Leitrim have done to protect the health and wellbeing of their players,” Stenson told Ocean FM.

“It is not right or it is not fair. He is just promoting his own agenda, to promote himself as a pundit. That’s what all this is about.

"What Tomás Ó Sé is at is unforgivable and I think he should consider his position as a pundit when he is prepared to condemn lesser people and ask ‘does it suit us… for him to question their bona fide is not fair, it’s not right.”