Eddie Brennan calls on injury-hit Laois to be 'ready to go to war' against Clare

Eddie Brennan confirmed three more major injury blows
Eddie Brennan calls on injury-hit Laois to be 'ready to go to war' against Clare

Laois manager Eddie Brennan: 'Whatever 15 we have on the pitch, they have to firing on all cylinders and ready to go to war'. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Fri, 06 Nov, 2020 - 00:01
Brian Lowry

“The hits keep on coming for us. What do you do? There will be three or four new faces coming into the starting 15 and three or four more into the squad.” 

That's the view of Laois manager Eddie Brennan after confirming more injury woes ahead of their All-Ireland hurling qualifier with Clare on Saturday afternoon.

While ace forward Mark Kavanagh will be another week closer to full fitness after only coming on as a sub in their Leinster loss to Dublin, the Laois manager has confirmed three more major injury blows along with the news that Eanna Lyons, who was just getting back to full training, damaged his hamstring last week.

“We have lost two more guys for the year. Ronan Broderick done is cruciate in the first half and James Ryan fractured his thumb (both v Dublin). Both of them are gone. Picky Maher has picked up a decent injury also and he is in trouble”, explained the former Kilkenny All-Ireland winner.

“That's what happens and we have to accept that. It is opportunities now for other guys. 

"We had guys very disappointed that they didn't get to travel with us to the Dublin game and other lads disappointed that they got no game time so they have opportunities now.

“Whatever 15 we have on the pitch, they have to firing on all cylinders and ready to go to war. That is where it is at now.

There are no more comebacks and it is our last chance to get an extension in this year's championship.

More in this section

Dublin v Cork - Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 Round 3 O'Sullivan sisters return for Cork as they name side for must-win clash with Kerry
Cork GAA mourns Jim Cremin: 'He taught us all what playing for and representing Nemo meant' Cork GAA mourns Jim Cremin: 'He taught us all what playing for and representing Nemo meant'
Dessie Farrell 25/10/2020 Defence holds the key for Dublin, says Diarmuid Connolly
Cork v Tipperary - EirGrid Munster GAA Football U20 Championship quarter-final

Mark Keane on the bench as Cork name eight of side who lost last year's Munster final

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices