Eddie Brennan calls on injury-hit Laois to be 'ready to go to war' against Clare

“The hits keep on coming for us. What do you do? There will be three or four new faces coming into the starting 15 and three or four more into the squad.”

That's the view of Laois manager Eddie Brennan after confirming more injury woes ahead of their All-Ireland hurling qualifier with Clare on Saturday afternoon.

While ace forward Mark Kavanagh will be another week closer to full fitness after only coming on as a sub in their Leinster loss to Dublin, the Laois manager has confirmed three more major injury blows along with the news that Eanna Lyons, who was just getting back to full training, damaged his hamstring last week.

“We have lost two more guys for the year. Ronan Broderick done is cruciate in the first half and James Ryan fractured his thumb (both v Dublin). Both of them are gone. Picky Maher has picked up a decent injury also and he is in trouble”, explained the former Kilkenny All-Ireland winner.

“That's what happens and we have to accept that. It is opportunities now for other guys.

"We had guys very disappointed that they didn't get to travel with us to the Dublin game and other lads disappointed that they got no game time so they have opportunities now.

“Whatever 15 we have on the pitch, they have to firing on all cylinders and ready to go to war. That is where it is at now.

There are no more comebacks and it is our last chance to get an extension in this year's championship.