O'Sullivan sisters return for Cork as they name side for must-win clash with Kerry

Ephie Fitzgerald has revealed his hand for the weekend's crucial ladies football clash with Kerry as he has named the 15 players who will start the game.

Eight-time All-Ireland winner Ciara O’Sullivan and her sister, team captain Doireann are both named to start for the must-win clash.

While Cork are making their bow in this year's championship, just the group winners progress through to the All-Ireland semi-finals meaning there is no margin for error for Fitzgerald's side.

Saturday's game is live on TG4 and has a 3pm throw-in.

Elsewhere, TG4 will also be broadcasting Friday's clash between Monaghan and Tipperary at Parnell Park.

Cork ladies (v Kerry): Martina O’Brien (Clonakilty); Aisling Kelleher (St Valentine’s), Roisin Phelan (St Brigid’s, Dublin), Eimear Meaney (Mourneabbey); Melissa Duggan (Dohenys), Shauna Kiely (Araglen Desmonds Bui), Aisling Hutchings (Fermoy); Máire O’Callaghan (Mourneabbey), Hannah Looney (Aghada); Orlagh Farmer (Midleton), Ciara O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey), Orla Finn (Kinsale); Áine O’Sullivan (Beara), Doireann O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey), Saoirse Noonan (Nemo Rangers).