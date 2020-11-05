O'Sullivan sisters return for Cork as they name side for must-win clash with Kerry

Saturday's game is live on TG4 and has a 3pm throw-in.
Hannah Looney of Cork is named at midfield. 

Thu, 05 Nov, 2020 - 17:56

Ephie Fitzgerald has revealed his hand for the weekend's crucial ladies football clash with Kerry as he has named the 15 players who will start the game.

Eight-time All-Ireland winner Ciara O’Sullivan and her sister, team captain Doireann are both named to start for the must-win clash.

While Cork are making their bow in this year's championship, just the group winners progress through to the All-Ireland semi-finals meaning there is no margin for error for Fitzgerald's side.

Elsewhere, TG4 will also be broadcasting Friday's clash between Monaghan and Tipperary at Parnell Park.

Cork ladies (v Kerry): Martina O’Brien (Clonakilty); Aisling Kelleher (St Valentine’s), Roisin Phelan (St Brigid’s, Dublin), Eimear Meaney (Mourneabbey); Melissa Duggan (Dohenys), Shauna Kiely (Araglen Desmonds Bui), Aisling Hutchings (Fermoy); Máire O’Callaghan (Mourneabbey), Hannah Looney (Aghada); Orlagh Farmer (Midleton), Ciara O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey), Orla Finn (Kinsale); Áine O’Sullivan (Beara), Doireann O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey), Saoirse Noonan (Nemo Rangers).

