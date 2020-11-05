Ciarán Sheehan: A Kerryman said 'ye gave us a good test'. There was steam coming out my ears

Ciarán Sheehan won’t hear of moral victories or of solace for Cork in ‘a performance’ against Kerry on Sunday.

A knee injury will keep the Cork forward out of the Munster semi-final clash at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, but speaking on the Irish Examiner Gaelic Football Podcast, Sheehan was bullish about Cork's prospects.

“If I’m wearing a Cork jersey and I’m playing Kerry at the weekend and I go into a dressing room and if the management or any other player can see that I don’t believe we’re going to beat Kerry, I’m wasting my time.

“I should be taking that Cork jersey back off me and walking out the door.

"And from what I’ve seen, that’s the attitude of this Cork team. They have had significant success against Kerry underage — I don’t know how much that’s going to count for — but I think fellas are confident that they can put it to Kerry.”

Sheehan rejoined the Cork panel late in 2019 after six years in the AFL with Carlton.

“I haven’t seen a whole pile of Cork up close over the last number of years, but what I do know from this particular group of lads, there's a bit of edginess, there’s a bit of rawness in the group, combined with a good structure and strategy in place, off the back of Cian O'Neill getting involved and Kevin Smith, from a high-performance perspective, finely tuning guys.

“I absolutely think they can win and I believe they can win.”

Sheehan swiftly refuted the suggestion there would be encouragement for Cork in a respectable performance that maintains the momentum of promotion in the Allianz League.

“A lot of people are saying Cork can get something out of this game even if not winning. That has gone on too much for Cork football. I think they can’t accept anything else but a win.

“This game has so much riding on it for Cork football. And the players know that. And they are going to give absolutely everything. Cork are one win away from people actually sitting up in their chairs and starting to notice that there's a team here.

“We were waiting to go into training a couple of weeks ago and an elderly man passed us by and he stopped. There were a few of us standing around outside. And he said, ‘I’m a Kerryman myself. You know what, ye gave us a good test last year’.

“And I was walking through the doors and there was steam coming out my ears. A good test is it! I just hope that‘s the view that people have in Kerry at the moment.

“I don’t think it is. A lot of this Kerry group clearly show they are capable of competing no matter what the game is and it’s a huge challenge for Cork.

“But the days of accepting a performance and not a win have to be removed from Cork’s psyche.”

