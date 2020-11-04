Cork GAA delegates wait on Páirc Uí Chaoimh accounts for 2019

Cork GAA club delegates are still waiting to be furnished with the 2019 Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium accounts.

A meeting of the Cork County Board took place online on Tuesday evening, during which Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan informed delegates that he hoped to have an update on the audit of the Páirc Uí Chaoimh accounts later this week.

Delegates were also told the audited accounts were due to be presented to the stadium board at its next meeting.

The company accounts of Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Stáid Cois Laoi show that the stadium, up to October 31, 2018, recorded losses of €467k.

At the 2019 Cork GAA convention, the top table said it hoped to be in a position early in 2020 to furnish delegates with the 2019 stadium accounts. It was made clear at convention those accounts would detail further losses.

Cork GAA chairperson Tracey Kennedy said at last year’s convention that Páirc Uí Chaoimh will not be profitable “any time soon”.

During Tuesday’s county board meeting, it was confirmed the 2020 county convention will take place online on Monday, December 7.

Those wishing to seek nomination must do so by clubs as per normal. Votes received by ordinary post would be allowed but no votes could be hand-delivered.

Clubs were asked not to submit motions unless strictly necessary due to the complications of online voting. Tracey Kennedy pointed out that a special convention could be held during 2021, if necessary and if restrictions were lifted.