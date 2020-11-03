Sligo may be forced to forfeit Connacht SFC semi-final against Galway

There are major doubts Sligo will be able to fulfil this Saturday’s Connacht SFC semi-final against Galway.

With several cases and close contacts currently isolating, it is looking increasingly likely they will forfeit the game set to be played in Salthill unless it is postponed to a later date.

There would appear to be some room to push back the Connacht final, which is due to take place on Sunday week. However, the Central Competitions Control Committee have stated only football championship matches when the winners are out again 13 or more days afterwards may be considered for rescheduling.

Questions have been raised about how the matter has been handled by the GAA. On Twitter, former Sligo captain Eamonn O’Hara condemned the care provided to players: “Really look forward to hearing the amount of tests done/carried (out) by the GAA on the Sligo players prior to this. Right now it looks like there were more emails sent than tests performed! Now offering the hand full (sic) of available players a decision to play* or piss off!”

Speaking to RTÉ, O’Hara added: "As far as I know, there are 18 to 20 players available. I think the question is being asked of them, do you want to play or not? That is the decision every player has to make.”

Meanwhile, the Dublin County Board have acquired 23 acres of land at the former Hollystown Golf Course. The property, which includes the clubhouse, is to be used as a training facility for all Dublin teams as well as Tyrrelstown GAA club. The local community and schools will also have access to the amenities.

Previously owned by Cork-born concert promoter and businessman Oliver Barry and his family, the popular 27-hole Hollystown Golf Course in Dublin 15 was sold to Glenveagh Homes for approximately €15 million two years ago. Many Dublin players were members of the course and for several years it was a tradition for footballers and hurlers to play there on the Monday after championship games.

Dublin’s footballers have been training in St Clare’s in DCU since the Pat Gilroy era, while their gym is in Parnell Park after they moved their equipment out of the GAA’s National Games Development Centre in Abbotstown in early 2018.

Two years ago, Dublin purchased the 35-acre Spawell site for €9m in south-west Dublin, just off the M50 where they intended constructing four pitches and a training hub. Although they plan to develop the property, they have yet to commence work. In July 2019, it was reported the county board were looking to sell off nine acres of the site.

Elsewhere, the GAA have acknowledged the €31m they have been allocated by the Government, the €15m for the running of the senior football, hurling, ladies football and camogie championships as well as the close to €16m they will receive in support including €5m for clubs.

The statement read: “We would like to place on record our thanks to Ministers Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers, and by extension the government as a whole, in making available these very welcome supports for sport in Ireland and Gaelic games in particular. These funds will make a significant difference in helping our organisation at all levels in the weeks and months ahead after what has been an incredibly challenging year to date.”

Former Kilkenny star Henry Shefflin has surprisingly taken over as manager of Thomastown, neighbours of his home club Shamrocks who he led to back-to-back All-Ireland senior titles in 2019 and earlier this year. Thomastown have been on the brink of promotion from intermediate the last two years only to be beaten in both finals.