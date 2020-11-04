Mark Collins urges Cork to take next step and win a big game

Cork’s failure to overcome Kerry in a championship fixture over the past eight years does not weigh heavy on the current crop of players, according to Mark Collins.

No Cork team has beaten Kerry in the senior championship since 2012, with the seven subsequent meetings between the counties resulting in six Kerry victories and one draw.

Collins is one of three players in Ronan McCarthy’s panel — along with Paul Kerrigan and the injured Ciarán Sheehan — to have tasted senior championship success over Kerry, but the 30-year-old doesn’t view the county’s eight-year wait for a championship win over their neighbours as a millstone weighing down the 2020 class.

Where there are only three Cork footballers still playing who know what it is to have defeated the green and gold on a championship afternoon, the same number is applicable to current Kerry panellists — Peter Crowley, David Moran, and James O’Donoghue — who have suffered championship defeat to Cork.

“It’s disappointing for a football county as big as Cork that we haven’t won a Munster title since 2012, but it doesn’t weigh on us in any way going into the next day,” said Collins.

“We’ve a lot of young lads coming through who have absolutely no fear and it’s definitely not something in the back of their minds that Cork haven’t won since 2012. I don’t think we’ll be looking at that going into the next day.”

Collins’ belief that the All-Ireland U20 winning players who make their senior championship debut on Sunday won’t be in any way overawed is based on his own experience when he and other All-Ireland U21 medallists graduated to the senior ranks.

“It was kind of similar when we first came on the scene. We were very successful underage, U21 and stuff, we’d a very good record against Kerry and we didn’t make that count.

“Cork’s problem over the last 10 years maybe has been a bit of consistency. We’ve always had these one-off good performances which just isn’t good enough. We haven’t built on them. Over the last couple of years, we’ve brought in a small bit of consistency. That’s important to build on again looking forward to the Kerry game.”

For this Cork side to “really progress as a team”, the Castlehaven forward said they must claim the scalp of a “top team”.

The Rebels ran both Kerry and Tyrone to three points last year; Mayo were taken to extra-time in 2017; Donegal were another run to three points in 2016; Kerry needed a second day out against them in 2015, but you’d have to go all the way back to 2012 for a notable championship victory by a Cork football team.

“We’ve had a lot of good performances against top teams over the last few years but we haven’t won any of the matches. So to make that next step and to really progress as a team, we have to win one of these big games. There’d be no better game to win than a Munster semi-final against Kerry in a knockout match.”

The removal of the backdoor and the safety net it provided isn’t ideal when your first championship outing is against the Division 1 League champions and previous year’s All-Ireland finalists. What it means is the steps forward which Cork took during the summer of 2019 and spring 2020 must manifest itself into a result on November 8.

“Last year with the minor and U20 success, there was a small bit of a feel-good factor around Cork football. There was a bit of talk that Cork were going well at senior level in challenge matches and stuff, so I think it was very important for us then to perform come championship.

“Again, as we touched on earlier, not winning a [big] game was very disappointing but I think there’s an awful lot of positives that we can take. Thankfully, we’ve built on that this year with the performances in Division 3.

“I know those were games Cork were expected to win, but in previous years, Cork have made hard work of those games. Cork got through that division fairly comfortably so that’s all positive looking forward to the game.

“To be in the situation of playing Kerry in a knockout match in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in November, we would have grabbed someone’s hand off for it back in March, April, May. We’re just delighted to be playing in the match.”

Collins, who did not feature in the league pre lockdown because of a “wear-and-tear” injury, is cognisant there are plenty more outside the respective camps who are thankful to have this fixture to look forward to on Sunday — even if only from the comfort of their own homes.

“At some stage there during the summer when there was nothing on, my uncle, who is a farmer, said to me, ‘there’s no difference between a Saturday, Sunday and Monday’.

“Everyday felt the same and just the enjoyment they got out of the matches during the summer, that it was something to talk about and something to look forward to.

“People having something to look forward to in the winter months is a massive bonus.”