WGPA offers solution to potential Cork camogie and ladies football fixture clash

The WGPA has suggested the All-Ireland ladies football semi-final be pushed back by one week, to Saturday, December 5, if a fixtures clash arises for Cork’s dual players on November 28.

A Cork camogie win over Galway this Sunday will secure the county a semi-final berth, while the Cork ladies footballers will take a significant step towards semi-final involvement if they overcome Kerry this Saturday.

The All-Ireland camogie and ladies football semi-finals are both scheduled for Saturday, November 28, meaning Cork’s five dual players will face a fixtures clash if both Cork teams advance to the semi-finals.

The WGPA has been in communication with team representatives and affected players and one possible solution, if a clash does arise, is that the All-Ireland ladies football semi-final involving Cork move from November 28 to Saturday, December 5.

The All-Ireland minor hurling and football finals were to be played on the weekend of December 5/6, but the pausing of these competitions means broadcasting space has been freed up on the opening weekend of December and that would likely facilitate live broadcasting of any postponed All-Ireland ladies football semi-final.

Was one of the ladies football semi-finals shoved back one week, the winners would still have a fortnight to prepare for the All-Ireland final which is scheduled for Sunday, December 20. Pushing one of the camogie semi-finals back a week to December 5/6 is less feasible, given the All-Ireland final will be played on Saturday, December 12.

WGPA executive member Gemma Begley has said the “earlier these things are addressed, the better”. “Two of the clashes have been resolved. The one outstanding is the semi-final. I know no one likes to get ahead of themselves and preempt outcomes, to be nearly assuming success, but the earlier things are addressed the better,” Begley remarked.

“There is a window, the girls themselves came up with the solution that there is an extra week for ladies football. Potentially, the ladies football semi-final could be played on Saturday, December 5. Communication will be ongoing between the county boards, WGPA, players, LGFA and Camogie Association. We are hopeful there will be a resolution.”

Cork play Galway in Group 1 of the All-Ireland camogie championship, at Pearse Stadium, on Sunday. The winner advances to the All-Ireland semi-final, the loser progresses to the quarter-finals. Cork ladies footballers, meanwhile, play Kerry on Saturday (venue TBC). A Cork win over Kerry would all but assure Ephie Fitzgerald’s side a semi-final place ahead of a final group game against Cavan.