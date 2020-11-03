Kildare won’t be complacent, says Jack O’Connor

Although Kildare are placed on the theoretically easier side of the Leinster Football Championship, Jack O’Connor has been around too long to look too far ahead.

Kildare start their Championship with a quarter-final tie against Offaly in Portlaoise on Sunday at 5.30pm and have been placed on the opposite side of the draw to heavyweights Dublin and could only meet them in a final.

It’s only as recently as 2018 that Kildare were on the wrong end of a major upset when they were beaten by Carlow, so O’Connor and his squad will be on the same page in terms of not letting complacency creep in.

“We never look too far ahead,” he said.

“We’re just looking to play well in the first game in Portlaoise. We’re concentrating on our own performance and we’re confident we can win if we play well. I don’t think Kildare can afford to take their eyes off the next opposition because Carlow beat Kildare fairly comprehensively down in Tullamore in 2018. I was at the game and a lot of the same players were playing that day. As regards Dublin, maybe ask me again in a month’s time if we’re still in the championship,” added O’Connor.

It’s not the first Championship game in charge of Kildare that O’Connor envisaged when he agreed to take charge more than year ago but the goal is still the same. O’Connor feels the biggest thing that Kildare have to improve if they are to make progress is the belief within themselves.

“We’re trying to break that cycle (of lack of belief) and create their own story. We think they’re good enough, there’s a lot of good footballers in Kildare. We’re just trying to get the players to believe in themselves and what we are doing. You saw what happened in Dublin when they broke through. Suddenly belief snowballed. The first part is the hard part to crack.”

Kildare are in good form having beaten Cavan and Westmeath since the league resumption but O’Connor still sees specific areas that Kildare can improve on.

“I was certainly happy with the last two games. It was no harm to play against that type of a (defensive) set-up against Westmeath and we were much better ourselves defensively than against Cavan. We conceded something like nine points in the last 15 to 18 minutes against Cavan but only 11 in the whole game against Westmeath. You can’t be any easy team to break down but you need to get the balance right.”

There are some injury concerns for Kildare. Two key members of Kildare’s full back line, Eoin Doyle and Mick O’Grady, are doubtful with groin issues. Further up the field, star forward Daniel Flynn, and Jack Robinson, both watched the games against Cavan and Westmeath from the stands but are hoping to feature.