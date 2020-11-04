Cork-Kerry rivalry remains strong, insists Seán O'Shea

Seán O’Shea refuses to believe the Kerry-Cork rivalry has diminished in recent years.

Cork have not get the better of their neighbours since 2012. The closest they’ve come to winning was the 2015 draw, when Fionn Fitzgerald’s point in Killarney forced a replay, which Kerry won by six points.

The aggregate score difference across the seven SFC games since that Munster semi-final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh eight years ago is 51 points but O’Shea rejects the suggestion it is a contest that has lost its lustre.

“No, I don’t think so. From tradition, the Kerry and Cork rivalry has always been big and will always be massive, especially now that it’s a knockout game. That might add a bit more to it.

“They put up a big score (v Louth), five goals, so it was very impressive. Obviously, they’re unbeaten this year and we know from last year the challenge in the Munster final — it was nip and tuck right until the very end. We know the challenge they’re going to bring.”

Returning to teaching in Ballincollig’s Colaiste Choilm after the mid-term break, O’Shea is acutely aware of the rivalry.

“There has been a bit of slagging in the corridors and the staffroom but it’s obviously do-or-die championship at this stage. It’s going to be really ferocious.”

Teaching is a strange world in the time of Covid, O’Shea now on his second year of placement as he completes a Masters in Education in UCC.

“Last year you’d be trying to get students interacting with each other. It’s a lot more difficult to do this year. Even handouts are gone. Students are wearing masks as well. Everyone is sanitising and making sure that’s the most important thing at the moment. It’s been a change but it’s still good to be out there.”

O’Shea is in his third season and still only 22, and yet it feels strange when a player of his acumen speaks of looking to other players for leadership.

“There’s fellas who have been around for a long time. David Moran has been there, he’s a great fella, very good to talk to, he’s a great leader. It’s great having Peter Crowley back this year too, back from injury.

“There’s a lot of that age who came through in 2013 or 2014, Paul Geaney, Paul Murphy, Stephen O’Brien. They’d all be 28 or 29 and all at their peak.”